SquadLocker Adds Uniforms To Online Stores Just In Time For Hoops Season

"A lot of our customers don't realize that we're actually a SaaS-based solutions provider," said SquadLocker CEO and Founder Gary Goldberg. "It's our proprietary software that allows anyone to build and launch entirely free custom gear stores in just minutes, easily access real-time sales data and logo banks, follow shopping habits, track fundraising dollars, invite co-managers, and so much more."

And now SquadLocker is adding single unit shipment of custom uniforms to their platform. "This is another game changer," said Goldberg. "League admins and coaches can now easily select their uniform, their design, and add it to team stores. Players choose their size, pay online, and the uniforms are delivered right to their doors. And just like team gear, it's shipped in days, not weeks."

For the custom team gear industry, this means SquadLocker has become the only true one-stop-shop in the game. For league administrators and coaches, it means more time to spend mentoring athletes, and preparing for the season ahead.

"Just like custom gear, there are no minimums, so late additions to the roster and mid-season uniforms aren't a problem," said Goldberg. "Our top-rated Customer Experience team is available every day, and our MVP uniform selections are never back-ordered, ship in as fast as 3 days, and include the industry's first and only no hassle return policy."

SquadLocker has launched their new initiative just in time for the winter sports season, with basketball uniforms part of their MVP selection. Spring will be a fast follow, and then fall.

"We've become so much more than just fast shipping and stores that never close. We're a software solution for schools and organizations, solving the challenges of brand control, multi-team and multi-sport apparel, and fundraising on a scale that's completely different than most large organizations are used to today," said Goldberg.

Media Contacts:



Peter Collins

(908) 499-1200



Gary Goldberg

SquadLocker

(401) 263-6495

SOURCE SquadLocker

Related Links

https://www.squadlocker.com

