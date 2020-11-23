SquadLocker Earns 2020 Business Excellence Award from PBN amidst Challenging Year for Sports and Schools Tweet this

The company has a unique and proprietary technology that allows them to customize any one apparel item rather than print in bulk. The process needed to be adjusted for smaller pieces like children's masks, but by the end of October, SquadLocker had sold more than 250,000 masks with more than 7,500 of its online custom stores having masks available for purchase by its school and sports community customers.

In 2020, SquadLocker hired former New England Patriot Dan Koppen as Enterprise Brand Advocate. The company has had success hiring athletes with their valuable understanding of team collaboration. Former pitcher with the Houston Astros, Tip Fairchild is the company's Director of Sales and former University of Connecticut hockey player, Tiffany Omicioli is Director of Merchandise Planning.

After office personnel worked remotely for three months earlier this year, SquadLocker reconstructed a new 20,000 square foot office space across the parking lot from its 50,000 square foot manufacturing facility where employees now have a more spacious, safer workspace.

SquadLocker also saw customers increasingly using their online SquadLocker stores to raise much needed funds for their organizations this year.

In its 20th year, the PBN Business Excellence Awards honored 15 companies, organizations, and individuals working in the public and private sectors for their excellence in workforce development, social service work, community involvement, and other categories. SquadLocker was honored in the category of Entrepreneurship.

For the full list of winners, go to:

https://pbn.com/fanale-keck-lead-honorees-in-pbns-2020-business-excellence-awards/

To view SquadLocker's "Best of the Best" video, go to: https://squadlocker.wistia.com/medias/0cldlipur9

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker uses innovative technologies to reinvent the way sports leagues, teams, and schools design and purchase customized gear, including uniforms, spirit wear, and other apparel. Offering market-leading brands, the company manages the entire process – from instant online store creation to free graphic artwork assistance as well as decoration, production, and fulfilment – from its wholly-owned manufacturing facility. This makes it easier for league organizers and school administrators to manage sports and school programs, while coaches and teachers can spend more time mentoring and inspiring athletes and students. For more information, visit: www.squadlocker.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact:

Tracy Wemett

BroadPR

+1-617-868-5031

[email protected]

All trademarks recognized.

SOURCE SquadLocker

Related Links

http://www.squadlocker.com

