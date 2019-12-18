SquadLocker Hires Karen Silveira To Lead Its School Uniform Initiative

WARWICK, R.I., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SquadLocker, the nation's leading uniform and custom team gear provider, is excited to announce they have hired Senior Account Executive Karen Andreozzi Silveira to lead their School Uniform Initiative for the New England region.

Silveira brings over 23 years of school uniform experience to the SquadLocker team, as the Rhode Island-based company continues to revolutionize the custom apparel industry. As VP of Sales at Donnelly's School Apparel, Silveira managed hundreds of school accounts, stores, customer service, trade shows, events and more.

"Karen's reputation and expertise in this industry are second to none," said SquadLocker Sales Manager, Tip Fairchild. "We consider ourselves very fortunate to have her leading the way as we expand our product offering and change the way schools, parents and students get school uniforms."

SquadLocker arrived on the scene in 2015, offering free online apparel stores that simplified custom team apparel for coaches nationwide. Today they serve over 75,000 teams, leagues, and schools, shipping uniforms, custom team gear, and spirit wear in as fast as three days, directly to the homes of parents, athletes, fans and more.

"Expanding to school uniforms was the next logical step in what's been a really exciting year for us," said SquadLocker CEO and Co-Founder, Gary Goldberg. "We're already serving the needs of their coaches, athletes, and academic clubs, and now we can include school uniforms. We can fill orders in days rather than weeks, and with less hassle for parents, students, and school administrators. We can do it all, and with Karen leading the initiative, we see great things ahead."

ABOUT SQUADLOCKER

SquadLocker's school and league-level apparel solutions simplify the distribution of uniforms, team gear, and spirit wear through free online stores that never close, require no minimums, and ship in as fast as 3 days.

SquadLocker offers over 60,000 options from the world's best uniform, apparel and gear brands, decorated with your school and team logos. Every store and logo design is custom and free. Every order is processed individually with no minimums.

SquadLocker has changed the way Schools, Leagues, Coaches, Parents, Captains and Club Leaders manage their group's decorated apparel and gear needs.

Media Contacts:

Peter Collins

(908) 499-1200

Gary Goldberg

SquadLocker

(401) 263-6495

SOURCE SquadLocker

Related Links

http://www.squadlocker.com

