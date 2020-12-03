SquadLocker Releases 10th Episode of Youth Sports Leadership Podcast, On the Whistle

On the Whistle explores the positive impact that coaches and mentors from schools and sports has on the lives of youth. Tweet this

In the most recent episode of On the Whistle, Digit Murphy, who is head coach of the women's professional hockey team, Kunlun Red Star, and head coach of Team China Women's Ice Hockey, among other accolades, talks about the first-hand challenges and rewards of being a woman in sports leadership. She says, "It's not about the wins and losses. It's about the journey and what you learn along the way."

In Episode 5, guest Willie Edwards, assistant football coach at Brown University, shares his recipe for effective coaching – a blend of discipline, love, firmness, and hard work. He talks about his life playing football, what motivated him to succeed, and how he coaches his players today. Willie says, "I motivate in a way that doesn't disappoint – other players, coaches, and themselves. But I never sugar coat anything."

In Episode 6, guest Jay Calnan, founder of construction management company J. Calnan & Associates and co-founder of Team IMPACT, talks about what seriously ill children can teach college athletes about resilience. Team IMPACT matches chronically ill kids with a college athletic team. Jay says, "The life lessons I have learned through sports – teamwork, work ethic, accountability, resilience, grit – I have applied to life-changing relationships I've developed over the years."

Guest Jamie Munro, founder of 3d Lacrosse and owner of JM3 Sports, talks about his background in coaching and why he thinks we need to balance structure with free play https://onthewhistle.com/unlock-structure-with-free-play/. In Episode 7, he says, "By teaching people to do something, you take away their ability to figure it out for themselves."

In Episode 8, guest Mike Evans, founder and executive director of Full Court Peace, discusses how basketball can unify people of different races, religions, and economic classes. Full Court Peace began in Belfast, Ireland when a group of boys from a Catholic-only high school and boys from a Protestant-only high school came together to form one basketball team. He says, "Basketball can be a unifying force."

Guest Dave Belisle entered the hearts of sports fans, parents, coaches, and kids everywhere during his five minute speech after losing at the Little League World Series. He is best known for that ESPN moment that went viral. He is famous for saying, "If everyone played baseball like Cumberland Americans, this would be the greatest game." He talks about the story behind his viral speech to his team and more in Episode 9.

