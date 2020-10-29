SquadLocker Simplifies Checkout, Shipping as Buying from Multiple Online Apparel Stores Takes Off

Schools and sports leagues build multiple online SquadLocker stores for communities to easily purchase custom apparel. Tweet this

With the multi-store checkout with shared cart feature, those who purchase from multiple online stores for the same school or sports organization can now check out from one cart in a single purchase and pay one shipping fee.

"BC High has more than 80 online SquadLocker stores to meet the diverse needs of our community," said Deborah Martin, Assistant Director of Marketing at Boston College High School. "The shared cart checkout feature will allow our parents, students, alumni, and fans to easily purchase from multiple BC High stores with one, consolidated checkout. We are excited that our community will be able to enjoy streamlined purchasing on all custom BC High apparel and accessories."

"We love that our SquadLocker online stores offer top athletic brands, highest quality customization, fastest delivery times, and they are open 24/7," said Bel Snawder, Board President of IMPACT, the volunteer-based parent-teacher organization and booster/fundraising group at United Christian Academy. "With the new shared cart checkout and the ability to combine all purchases from multiple stores into one order, everyone can now expedite the checkout process while consolidating shipping costs."

To build custom online apparel stores for all groups in your community, visit:

https://teamlocker.squadlocker.com/#/store-builder

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker uses innovative technologies to reinvent the way sports leagues, teams, and schools design and purchase customized gear, including uniforms, spirit wear, and other apparel. Offering market-leading brands, the company manages the entire process – from instant online store creation to free graphic artwork assistance as well as decoration, production, and fulfillment – from its wholly-owned manufacturing facility. This makes it easier for league organizers and school administrators to manage sports and school programs, while coaches and teachers can spend more time mentoring and inspiring athletes and students. For more information, visit: www.squadlocker.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact:

Tracy Wemett

BroadPR

+1-617-868-5031

[email protected]

SOURCE SquadLocker

Related Links

http://www.squadlocker.com

