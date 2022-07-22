Squalene Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Evolving Opportunities with Amyris Inc. & ARISTA Industries - Technavio

Squalene Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers: Factors such as increasing acceptance of UVA/B filters in sunscreens and sun protection cosmetics, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing demand for anti-aging products will drive the growth of the Squalene Market.

Challenges: Stringent safety regulations on UV sun care products might hamper the market growth.



Squalene Market - Company Profiles

The squalene market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The squalene market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Amyris Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES, BOCSCI Inc., Gracefruit Limited, KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO., LTD., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Micro Capsule Technologies, New Zealand Green Health Ltd., Seadragon, and Sophim.

Few companies with key offerings:

Amyris Inc. - The company provides naturally produced sugarcane-derived squalene as an alternative to shark-derived squalene.

Seadragon - The company offers OMEGA-3 DHA products sourced from algae and byproducts of fish.

ARISTA Industries - The company provides squalene from sharks as a specialty marine oil product.

The company provides squalene from sharks as a specialty marine oil product. BOCSCI Inc. - The company provides Squalane - CAS 111-01-3 for application as an emollient and moisturizer.

- The company provides Squalane - CAS 111-01-3 for application as an emollient and moisturizer. Gracefruit Limited - The company provides Olive Squalene.

The company provides Olive Squalene.

Squalene Market - Segmentation Analysis

By End-user, the market is classified into cosmetics and personal care products, food supplements, and pharmaceuticals.

the market is classified into cosmetics and personal care products, food supplements, and pharmaceuticals. By Geography, the market is classified as Europe , APAC, North America , and ROW.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the squalene market size and actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.



Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Squalene Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Squalene Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Squalene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.39% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 55.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.78 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries France, China, US, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amyris Inc., ARISTA INDUSTRIES, BOCSCI Inc., Gracefruit Limited, KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO., LTD., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Micro Capsule Technologies, New Zealand Green Health Ltd., Seadragon, and Sophim Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialty Chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Cosmetics and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Cosmetics and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Cosmetics and personal care products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Food supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Food supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Food supplements - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amyris Inc.

Exhibit 43: Amyris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Amyris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Amyris Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Amyris Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 ARISTA INDUSTRIES

10.5 BOCSCI Inc.

Exhibit 50: BOCSCI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: BOCSCI Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: BOCSCI Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Gracefruit Limited

Exhibit 53: Gracefruit Limited - Overview



Exhibit 54: Gracefruit Limited - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Gracefruit Limited - Key offerings

10.7 KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO., LTD.

Exhibit 56: KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO., LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 57: KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO., LTD. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO., LTD. - Key offerings

10.8 Maruha Nichiro Corp.

Exhibit 59: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Micro Capsule Technologies

Exhibit 63: Micro Capsule Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 64: Micro Capsule Technologies - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Micro Capsule Technologies - Key offerings

10.10 New Zealand Green Health Ltd.

Exhibit 66: New Zealand Green Health Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: New Zealand Green Health Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: New Zealand Green Health Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Seadragon

Exhibit 69: Seadragon - Overview



Exhibit 70: Seadragon - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Seadragon - Key offerings

10.12 Sophim

Exhibit 72: Sophim - Overview



Exhibit 73: Sophim - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Sophim - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology



Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

