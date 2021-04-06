Squalene Market to grow by Over $ 55 Million | Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, & Major Vendor Offerings| Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The cosmetics and personal care products segment will generate maximum revenue in the squalene market, owing to the increasing use of squalene in the manufacture of hair products, squalene oil, makeup foundations, lipsticks, eye makeup, moisturizing creams, and others. In terms of geography, Europe will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the high concentration of the aged population and the rising healthcare budget to develop the medical infrastructure.

Squalene Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Increasing acceptance of UVA/B filters in sunscreens and sun protection cosmetics

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Increasing demand for anti-aging products

In addition, the report identifies the increasing availability of multifunctional cosmetic products as a major trend in the squalene market. The market is witnessing a high preference for multifunctional cosmetic products such as squalene oils and squalene moisturizers. This is because they serve as both hydrates and antioxidants. Such benefits have increased their demand among consumers, which is positively influencing the market growth.

Squalene Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Amyris Inc.: The company provides naturally produced sugarcane-derived squalene as an alternative to shark-derived squalene.

ARISTA INDUSTRIES: The company provides squalene from sharks as a specialty marine oil product.

BOCSCI Inc.: The company provides Squalane - CAS 111-01-3 for application as an emollient and moisturizer.

Gracefruit Limited: The company provides Olive Squalene.

KISHIMOTO SPECIAL LIVER OIL CO., LTD.: The company offers squalene and related products.

