Squalify Launches Essential CRQ, Delivering Financial Cyber Risk Quantification in 24 Hours

MUNICH, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Squalify , a leading top-down cyber risk quantification (CRQ) platform, today announced the launch of Essential CRQ, a streamlined CRQ offering that enables organizations to quantify cyber risk in financial terms in as little as 24 hours, using a minimal set of inputs.

Built on Squalify's proven quantification platform and drawing on more than 15 years in cyber risk data and the expertise of Munich Re , one of the world's leading cyber reinsurers, Essential CRQ delivers business-relevant financial risk metrics using a focused set of inputs. Squalify provides credible, data-backed results that support cyber risk benchmarking, cyber insurance decision-making, and board-level reporting. Cyber insurance brokers can also integrate Essential CRQ into their advisory and brokerage processes, including via API.

Essential CRQ delivers transparent, defensible financial risk insights suitable for executive decision-making, regulatory discussions, and insurance negotiations.

"With Essential CRQ, organizations no longer have to choose between speed and credibility," said Asdrúbal Pichardo, CEO of Squalify. "We designed this product to give executives a clear financial view of cyber risk without months of data gathering, complex spreadsheets, or opaque assumptions."

Using just 42 targeted data points, Essential CRQ generates core financial risk metrics based on Monte Carlo simulations, including worst-case loss scenarios, annual loss expectancy, modeled large loss events across multiple recurrence periods, loss component breakdowns, and an assessment of whether current security controls are adequate relative to the organization's exposure.

As Leopold Muhle of KROSE, a leading broker for industry insurance and Squalify customer, puts it: "KROSE's cyber insurance advisory is already among the best in the market. With Squalify, we give our clients an outstanding way to quantify cyber risks in financial terms and tailor their coverage even more precisely to their actual needs. Together with Squalify, we create additional value for our clients."

Essential CRQ also serves as a natural on-ramp to Squalify Enterprise CRQ, which adds advanced capabilities such as high-ROI security control identification, decision-impact simulations, multi-entity cyber risk steering, and board-level management reporting. Optional API access and expert support are available across both tiers.

Following the company's recent U.S. expansion and continued growth across Europe, Squalify is helping organizations move beyond qualitative cyber risk discussions toward clear financial accountability, enabling leaders to make informed decisions grounded in defensible data.

To learn more about Squalify and Essential CRQ, visit squalify.io .

About Squalify

Squalify is the top-down cyber risk quantification (CRQ) platform that turns complex cyber threats into clear, board-ready financial insights. Backed by Munich Re , the world's leading cyber reinsurer, the Squalify platform provides CISOs, CROs, CFOs, and risk leaders with consistent, defensible measurements of enterprise-wide cyber risk—empowering informed decision-making, smarter investments, and effective governance. Powered by proprietary data and real-world loss modeling, the platform helps organizations identify high-ROI security controls, monitor shifts in risk posture, simulate business impacts, and align cybersecurity with business priorities. Trusted by leading companies in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, insurance, retail, automotive, and technology. Learn more at www.squalify.io ; follow on LinkedIn .

