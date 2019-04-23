Square 1 Bank Announces Sean Lynden as Executive Vice President

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Square 1 Bank, a division of Pacific Western Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sean Lynden to executive vice president, technology banking. In this role, Lynden will lead the technology banking practice nationwide managing teams in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, the Bay Area and Washington, D.C.

Lynden is a 30-year veteran of the venture banking space most recently serving as senior risk manager for Square 1 where he was responsible for overseeing the credit quality of the West Coast portfolio. Prior to joining Square 1, he was a founding partner at Gold Hill Capital, a venture debt firm based in San Jose. Lynden began his banking career with Silicon Valley Bank where he spent over 13 years in a variety of roles including sales, credit, risk management and strategic planning. He holds a BA in International Relations from Stanford University.

"I've built my career on connecting with entrepreneurs from various sectors and markets providing them with resources to continue to grow their businesses," said Lynden. "I am excited to transition from managing our existing portfolio to developing new opportunities across the country and working with the incredible team we have in place to foster these relationships."

Frank Tower, president of the Square 1 Bank division and executive vice president of Pacific Western Bank, added, "Sean truly embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and brings an extensive network and significant industry expertise into this position. We are thrilled to have Sean at the helm of our business development efforts in our technology banking practice and look forward to continuing to expand our presence nationwide under his exceptional leadership."

About Square 1 Bank

Square 1 Bank is a division of Pacific Western Bank, a Los Angeles-based commercial bank with over $24 billion in assets. A full service financial services partner to entrepreneurs and their investors, Square 1 provides clients flexible resources and attentive service to help their companies grow. Square 1 offers a broad range of venture debt, treasury and cash management solutions in top innovation centers: Atlanta, Austin, the Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, Los Angeles, offices Minneapolis, New York, San Diego, Seattle, and Washington, DC. Pacific Western Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW). For more information, visit www.square1bank.com.

