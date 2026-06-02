Square 9 Softworks Honors Customers with 20 Years of Simplifying Workflows

Anniversary Honors Customers, Partners, and The People Behind Two Decades of Innovation in Intelligent Document Processing

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty years ago, many organizations were still buried in slow manual paperwork that made information inaccessible. Since then, the workplace has transformed drastically, and Square 9 Softworks is highlighting key contributions to this success.

Square 9: 20 Years of Simplifying Workflows

This August, Square 9 Softworks is honoring the customers and partners who helped shape its 20-year journey and transform the way information is managed. From early efforts to manage documents more efficiently to the company's current commitment to helping put information into motion, it has been the community surrounding Square 9 that has led to this success.

Over the past two decades, thousands of organizations across numerous industries have streamlined processes, ended manual keystrokes, and taken control of their information, all because of their trust in this vision.

"Twenty years in business would not be possible without the people who trusted us along the way," said Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9 Softworks. "Our customers, partners, employees, and reseller community have shaped the way we innovate, serve, and inspire. This milestone belongs to all of them."

Throughout its 20 years, Square 9 has focused on delivering easy-to-use systems that solve clear challenges businesses face with their documents and data. That focus continues with its AI-powered platform that helps businesses leverage data in new, impactful ways.

Square 9 community members will have the opportunity to be entered for a chance to win a YETI Cooler as a thank-you for being part of the story.

"Without our dedicated community, we would not be where we are today," added Young. "We remain committed to delivering the leading solutions and services that have earned your continued support."

Find out more about Square 9's 20 years of success and join the giveaway.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions.

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks