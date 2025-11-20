Square 9's CTO Shares Insights on the Future of Generative AI Capture

A Look Ahead at How Clean Data Now Leads to Years of Efficiency

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of work is being rewritten in real time, and Generative AI is the pen. As organizations race to adapt this technology, Square 9's Chief Technology Officer is calling attention to a critical and often overlooked starting point: capture automation.

"Generative AI reimagines how we interact with information, acting as a highly efficient co-collaborator," said Brian Banet, CTO of Square 9. "That collaboration begins with intelligent capture."

Square 9, a pioneer in intelligent document processing and secure information management, is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation with InquireAI, its versatile generative AI capture solution that is already providing ROI to customers. Its platform combines advanced extraction, machine learning, and workflow automation to digitize and contextualize documents at scale, turning unstructured data into AI-ready assets.

"Capture automation is the lynchpin connecting your data to the systems that leverage it," Banet continued. "Imagine predictive insights on customer orders, market trends, revenue streams, and more, all powered by the data in your documents."

AI continues to find efficient uses in countless areas of work, but its effectiveness is always built upon the data you feed it.

"Organizations looking to harness AI must start by asking 'is my data ready'?" Said, Banet. "At Square 9, we make sure the answer is yes."

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions.

