Square Clover Announces Alliance With North Carolina Dental Society

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Square Clover, Inc, a managed services provider, announces that North Carolina Services for Dentistry (NCSD) selected their Desktop Defenders Cybersecurity program as an endorsed provider for the North Carolina Dental Society (NCDS). Desktop Defenders features an advanced Endpoint Detection and Response software and state-of-the-art network monitoring platform. The combination of these platforms and 24/7 helpdesk services provide dentists with a robust security and IT support system.

COO Jon Hobday is excited to have partnered with the NCDS and said, "Our Desktop Defenders platform is ideally suited for dental practices. From 24/7 network monitoring to our EDR software and encrypted data backup, we are able to bring enterprise-class security services to the members of the North Carolina Dental Society."

Duncan Jennings, Managing Director, NCSD, who led the search for the Society's cybersecurity provider, said, "NC Services for Dentistry chose Desktop Defenders as an endorsed product for the NC Dental Society after extensive research for the provider with the highest commitment to results and technical capability. This is a pivotal moment in the battle for the protection of information in healthcare. We are thrilled to endorse Desktop Defenders as a critical solution to our members' needs."

About Desktop Defenders

Desktop Defenders represents the evolution of Clover Services into the next arena of managed IT services, data security and protection. Desktop Defenders is built on the solid foundation of a high service delivery managed service provider with the additional security suite of products providing industry-leading protection against cyber threats. Desktop Defenders is a nationwide MSP utilizing the latest software tools, highly skilled support staff and the latest security options to provide comprehensive managed network security and IT solutions. www.desktopdefenders.com

About the North Carolina Dental Society

The North Carolina Dental Society was founded in 1856 and remains one of the oldest dental societies in the country. Representing 3,900 member dentists across the state, our mission is to help all members succeed. The NC Dental Society is a part of the American Dental Association, the nation's largest dental association, representing 163,000 member dentists, and the leading source of oral health information. For more information, visit https://www.ncdental.org.

Square Clover Contact:

Scott Smith

National Partner Director

Square Clover, Inc

704-558-5100

scott@squareclover.com

NC Services for Dentistry Contact:

Duncan Jennings

Managing Director, NC Services for Dentistry

919.439.2747, djennings@ncdental.org

https://ncds.services

Related Images

desktop-defenders.png

Desktop Defenders

Logo

Related Links

Square Clover, Inc

Desktop Defenders

SOURCE Square Clover, Inc

Related Links

http://www.squareclover.com

