Square Clover Announces Partnership With Mack Molding

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Square Clover, Inc, a managed service provider, announces that Mack Molding selected Square Clover's structured cabling and IT division to help engineer and install their Southern Division campuses Wi-Fi network upgrade in both their Statesville, NC, and Inman, SC, locations (450,000 sq ft under roof). The project includes a copper, fiber and electronic upgrade to provide a state-of-the-art, meshed Wi-Fi network throughout both campuses. This provides real-time inventory management through the use of handheld devices critical to providing maximum efficiency of personnel and time management.

CEO Randy Madge is excited to have partnered with Mack Molding and said,

"Square Clover's holistic approach to technology is unique in the marketplace, providing a single solution technology provider to implement and manage an entire project. This approach allows Mack Molding's IT department to focus on their core competency." Go to www.squareclover.com.

Joe Carinci, Manager of the Statesville, NC plant said,

"We have partnered with Square Clover in order to advance us through the next 10 years by upgrading our internal wireless network. This upgrade will improve the efficiency of our operations in inventory reporting, as well as allow us to pursue the many technological capabilities that are being introduced into industry utilizing wireless transmission."

About Square Clover, Inc.

A leading provider of telecommunications, IT security, and structured cable requirements to the business community nationwide, specializing in engineering complete solutions from hosted telephones to cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.squareclover.com

About the Mack Molding

Mack Molding is a leading custom plastics molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services. Mack specializes in plastics design, prototyping, molding, sheet metal fabrication, full-service machining and medical device manufacturing. Founded in 1920, Mack is a privately owned business that operates 11 facilities throughout the world. Don Kendall is CEO and chairman. For more information, go to www.mack.com.

