Square Clover Launches Desktop Defenders, Which Features Advanced Endpoint Detection and Response for SMBs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Square Clover, Inc, a managed services provider, announces the launch of its latest managed network security offering, Desktop Defenders, which features an advanced endpoint detection and response (EDR) for the small-medium business community.

Desktop Defenders' advanced performance monitoring ensures all of the critical network devices that comprise a business' network are healthy and functioning reliably and optimally. Enterprise-class coverage combining multiple layers of protection ensures a business is properly protected from external threats. The EDR software provides immediate resolution to ransomware attacks and will fully restore a PC in a few minutes.

COO Jon Hobday states, "This new software is a significant game-changer for the small/medium-size business. Our customers have the peace of mind knowing that if they do experience a ransomware attack, Desktop Defenders has the ability to fully restore their endpoints quickly without having to pay the ransom."

About Square Clover

Established in 2007 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are an established company with over a century of experience. Our leadership's industry experience and partnerships allow us to offer enhanced products and services while providing industry-leading customer service. Our mission is to provide the highest combination of value and service for all telecommunications, data and structured cable requirements. www.squareclover.com

About Desktop Defenders

Desktop Defenders represents the evolution of Clover Services into the next arena of managed IT services, data security and protection. Desktop Defenders is built on the solid foundation of a high service delivery managed service provider with the additional security suite of products providing industry-leading protection against cyber threats. Desktop Defenders is a nationwide MSP utilizing the latest software tools, highly skilled support staff and the latest security options to provide comprehensive managed network security and IT solutions. www.desktopdefenders.com

