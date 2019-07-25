Square D by Schneider Electric Receives Highest Distinction in David Weekley Homes' Industry-Acclaimed Partners of Choice Awards

BOSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that its Square D™ quality and customer service capabilities have earned the highest rating among home building industry suppliers. This A,A rating merits Square D the prestigious Partner of Choice Award from David Weekley Homes.

Square D was selected by David Weekley Homes, the largest privately-held home builder in America, as one of only 16 suppliers to achieve the "A,A" ranking in Quality and Service – the highest honor in David Weekley Homes' industry-leading evaluation platform. This is the seventh year that Square D has received a Partners of Choice Award in the award program's 15-year history.

"Homeowners face rising costs and an increasing need to manage and measure power usage," said Brad Wills, director of strategic customers & programs, Home & Distribution for Schneider Electric. "This honor as a David Weekley Homes Partner of Choice speaks to our commitment to providing industry-leading solutions for residential electrical distribution and safety."

The acclaimed Partners of Choice Awards are based on the quarterly David Weekley Homes' National Trading Partner Survey, comprised of 12 questions that allow roughly 1,000 David Weekley Homes team members from all points of contact to rate areas of supplier performance on a 1-to-10 scale. Suppliers are rated on all aspects of their business, including quality of products, reliability, service and pricing. Survey results that fall below an eight on the scoring system prompt thorough follow-up and action plans, as well as opportunities for coaching and mentoring, while providers who receive the highest scores throughout the year are presented with the prestigious Partners of Choice Award.

"Today's home buyer is more informed and has higher expectations than ever before. We will continue to rely on our strongest National Trading Partners to help us deliver a buying experience that is unsurpassed in the home building industry," said John Schiegg, director of supply chain services for David Weekley Homes. "Square D by Schneider Electric has again surpassed the high expectations we set for our partners by continually demonstrating a dedication to delivering world-class quality and service to David Weekley Homes."

Square D products are available through authorized distributors. For more information, please visit: https://www.schneider-electric.us/en/brands/squared.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 20 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley has also appeared 13 times on FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 90,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

