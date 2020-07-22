Square Enix Donates $305,000 To The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Square Enix - a Japanese video game developer, publisher and distribution company known for its Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts role-playing video game franchises, among numerous others - has raised $280,000 for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. This gift is in addition to an earlier $25,000 donation that the company made in May. The Food Bank is exhaustively working to meet the heightened needs of those impacted by COVID-19 and to assist those who typically need our help. This generous gift from Square Enix is helping the Food Bank meet those needs, donating enough for the Food Bank to provide 1,220,000 meals to children and families in need.

"The economic impact from the pandemic will be a long term, significant problem, and this generous gift from Square Enix will help the Food Bank reach an unprecedented amount of people during this critical period," said Michael Flood, the Food Bank's President and CEO. "The Food Bank is extremely thankful for the Square Enix team and its gaming community for helping its neighbors in need."

In March, when the Coronavirus crisis began to unfold, the Square Enix team was warmed by stories of communities banding together to support those in need. They were inspired to launch the "Stay Home and Play" campaign as their way to reward gamers for staying home and practicing social distancing. Part of Square Enix's fundraising efforts were special "Stay Home and Play" bundles - curated collections of popular games that the company sold with 100 percent of Square Enix's proceeds going to charity.

"COVID-19 has had a severe economic impact on many families in Los Angeles and we recognize the important role that Food Banks have during these challenging times," said John Heinecke, CMO, Square Enix Americas and Europe. "We are grateful that millions of gamers participated in our Stay Home and Play initiative and donated to raise much-needed funds to support local families in need."

In addition to raising funds, Square Enix also worked to raise people's spirits by offering some of its most popular games for free. Between March and June, gamers downloaded nearly 15 million copies of Square Enix games and Square Enix asked only one thing in return – for gamers to continue to stay home and play, stay safe and follow local guidelines.

Food distribution from the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's two distribution centers has increased by 70% compared to the first two months of 2020, and this time last year. The Food Bank provided more than 27.5 million meals between when the crisis started in mid-March and the end of June.

As food assistance and unemployment increase with no end in sight, Square Enix's donations will help the Food Bank provide nutritious food to those most impacted by this crisis and their families, especially their children.

To learn more about how the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been fighting hunger in the local community for more than four decades, and opportunities for additional support, please visit lafoodbank.org .

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 154 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.

About Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600 partner agencies and directly to families, seniors, and children through direct distribution programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.5 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.2 billion meals since 1973. In response to the Coronavirus crisis, the Food Bank has increased food distribution by more than 80 percent, distributing nearly 40 million pounds of food from mid-March through Mid-July. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org .

