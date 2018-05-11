Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results For The Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018

Key Figures (millions of yen, except percentages and per share data)



FY ended 3/18 FY ended 3/17 YoY change Net sales 250,394 256,824 -2.5% Operating income 38,176 31,295 +22.0% Ordinary income 36,124 31,128 +16.0% Profit attributable to owners of parent 25,821 20,039 +28.9% EPS, basic 215.33 yen 164.20 yen -









For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: http://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/18q4earnings.pdf, or the Company's IR website: http://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/ .

In the Digital Entertainment segment for this Fiscal Year, where "DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age," the latest title of the "DRAGON QUEST" series and "FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE" were launched, a decrease in the number of blockbuster titles resulted in net sales decline, as compared to the prior fiscal year. On the other hand, strong high-margin download sales of previously released catalogue titles such as "NieR: Automata" have resulted in an increase of operating income, as compared to the prior fiscal year.

In the smart devices and PC browser area, our established lineup of popular games such as "FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS," "HOSHI NO DRAGON QUEST," "DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS SUPER LIGHT" and "KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ" is continuing to show strong performances globally, and an increase of royalty income pushed both net sales and operating income, as compared to the prior fiscal year.

In the area of massively multiplayer online role playing games, revenues from the latest expansions of "FINAL FANTASY XIV" and "DRAGON QUEST X" led to an increase in the number of paying subscribers and disk sales, which resulted in an increase of net sale and operating income, as compared to the prior fiscal year.

In the Amusement segment, operation of the amusement facilities has been showing steady performance, while new amusement machine releases decreased, which led to the decline in this segment's net sales and operating income, as compared to the prior fiscal year.

In the Publication segment, sales of comic books continues strong, in particular, the digital format sales increased, as compared to the prior fiscal year.

In the Merchandising segment, sales and licensing performed strongly thanks to character goods and soundtracks derived from the Group's own IPs.

About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 135 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 75 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 63 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at http://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/

*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.

Media, analyst and investor contacts:

Tokyo: +81.3.5292.8000

Email: ccir@square-enix.com

