SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Announces Financial Results For The Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

TOKYO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") today announced consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (this "Fiscal Year").

The Company is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code "9684," and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.

Key Figures (millions of yen, except percentages and per share data)

FY ended 3/21 FY ended 3/20 YoY change Net sales 332,532 260,527 27.6% Operating income 47,226 32,759 44.2% Ordinary income 49,983 32,095 55.7% Profit attributable to owners of parent 26,942 21,346 26.2% EPS, basic 225.75 yen 179.02 yen －











For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/21q4earnings.pdf, or the Company's IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/.

In the Digital Entertainment segment, the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 saw the release of major titles including "FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE" and "Marvel's Avengers," growth in digital sales of catalog titles, and licensing income that resulted in higher net sales than the previous fiscal year.

Net sales declined year on year at the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment due to the release of the "FINAL FANTASY XIV" and "DRAGON QUEST X" expansion packs in the previous fiscal year, but the recurring revenue was solid.

The Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment saw net sales rise in comparison to the previous fiscal year, not only because of solid performances from existing titles such as "DRAGON QUEST WALK" and "WAR OF THE VISIONS: FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS," but also because of earnings contributions from "DRAGON QUEST TACT," "OCTOPATH TRAVELER: Tairiku no Hasha," and "NieR Re[in]carnation," all of which were launched in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

The Amusement segment saw a sharp decline in net sales compared to the previous fiscal year and booked an operating loss due to the temporary closure of amusement facilities in Japan during the first quarter of this fiscal year. The closures were designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 in response to the Japanese government's declaration of a state of emergency.

In the Publication segment, sales in digital formats, including via the "MANGA UP!" comic app and of e-books, rose sharply in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. This, combined with brisk sales of printed media, resulted in higher net sales and operating income than in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In the Merchandising segment, brisk sales of character merchandise, soundtracks, and other products based on the Group's own content during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 resulted in growth in net sales and operating income versus the same period of the previous fiscal year.

About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 161 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/

*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.

