SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Announces Financial Results For The Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2019

TOKYO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") today announced consolidated results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. The Company is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code "9684," and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.

Key Figures (millions of yen, except percentages and per share data)

3 months actual 3 mos. ended 6/19 3 mos. ended 6/18 YoY change Net sales 53,329 44,793 +19.1% Operating income 7,189 3,870 +85.8% Ordinary income 6,297 7,312 -13.9% Profit attributable to owners of parent 4,122 5,596 -26.3% EPS, basic 34.58 yen 46.99 yen -







Full year Forecast

FY ending 3/20 Actual

FY ended 3/19 YoY change Net sales 270,000 271,276 -0.5% Operating income 24,000 24,635 -2.6% Ordinary income 24,000 28,415 -15.5% Profit attributable to owners of parent 16,800 19,373 -13.3% EPS, basic 140.97 yen 162.57 yen -









Due to the changes in accounting policy regarding sales of digital content from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the change in accounting policy has been applied retroactively to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the previous first quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/20q1earnings.pdf, or the Company's IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/.

In the Digital Entertainment segment, releases for consumer game consoles during the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 included the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One versions of "FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster" and "FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE." The overall result was higher net sales than in the same period of the previous year and a turn slightly into the black at the operating income line.

In the smart devices and PC browser area, "Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe," which had been launched in December 2018, continued to perform well, leading to higher net sales and operating income than in the same period of the prior year.

In the area of massively multiplayer online role-playing games, subscription revenue was strong ahead of the release of the "FINAL FANTASY XIV" expansion pack, driving net sales and operating income higher than in the same period of the prior year.

In the Amusement segment, no new amusement machine titles were released during the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, but strong arcade operations resulted in a rise in net sales and operating income versus the same period of the previous year.

In the Publication segment, the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 saw sharp growth in sales in digital formats, including via the MANGA UP! comic app. Sales of printed media were also brisk, resulting in higher net sales and operating income than in the same period of the prior year.

In the Merchandising segment, the release of new merchandise based on the Group's own intellectual property during the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 resulted in higher sales and operating income than in the same period of the previous year.

