SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Announces Financial Results For The Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") today announced consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. The Company is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code "9684," and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.



Key Figures

(millions of yen, except percentages and per share data)

3 mos. ended 6/21 3 mos. ended 6/20 YoY change Net sales 88,604 87,054 +1.8% Operating income 17,316 24,549 -29.5% Ordinary income 17,661 24,169 -26.9% Profit attributable to owners of parent 12,655 14,372 -11.9% EPS, basic 105.98 yen 120.47 yen －







Note: The Company has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and other standards as of the start of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 and figures for the year ending March 31, 2022 reflect this change of accounting method. For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/22q1earnings.pdf, or the Company's IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/ .

At the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment, the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 included the release of titles such as "Outriders" and "NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...," but net sales declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, which had seen the release of "FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE."

In the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales rose versus the same period of the previous fiscal year due to growth in the number of monthly paying subscribers for "FINAL FANTASY XIV."

In the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment, net sales were higher than in the same period of the previous fiscal year due to earnings contributions from "DRAGON QUEST TACT," "OCTOPATH TRAVELER: Tairiku no Hasha," and "NieR Re[in]carnation," all of which were released in or after the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, as well as due to changes in the presentation of revenue resulting from the application of the revised Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition.

In the Amusement segment, net sales rose substantially compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, and the segment moved into the black at the operating line after having been heavily impacted the previous year by the temporary closures of amusement facilities in Japan enacted in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 in response to the Japanese government's declaration of a state of emergency.

In the Publication segment, sales of e-books and other digital media grew significantly. In addition, sales of printed media were also brisk, resulting in higher net sales and operating income than in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In the Merchandising segment, net sales and operating income declined, because of the release in the previous year of new character merchandise and other products based on the Group's own content.

