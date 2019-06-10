Square Enix Unveils Outriders

Watch the OUTRIDERS E3 Announce Trailer here:

https://youtu.be/J0dyNDP5Vfo

"OUTRIDERS is the game that we have been wanting to make for years," said Sebastian Wojciechowski, Studio Head of People Can Fly. "We're very happy to be working with Square Enix on this project, it's a big undertaking for us and the team has grown considerably to work on the OUTRIDERS project. We now have over 200 developers at four international studios working on this project to make it our most ambitious shooter to date. We're very excited to finally unveil OUTRIDERS to the world, and we can't wait to show you more of the game."

"People Can Fly is the perfect partner for us to create a game like OUTRIDERS. They have a great history of creating high-quality shooters, plus an unmatched level of experience and expertise in the Unreal game engine, unrivalled in the gaming industry," Said Lee Singleton, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios.

"OUTRIDERS is a very exciting project for us at Square Enix External Studios. We're focusing on giving players a true AAA co-op shooter with a deep feature set and strong narrative," said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios. "The team at People Can Fly really know how to make gunplay feel tight and powerful and we can't wait to show you more later this winter."

SQUARE ENIX additionally revealed a behind the scenes look at the development of OUTRIDERS, along with a message from People Can Fly.

Watch the 'Creating OUTRIDERS: Following the Signal' video here:

https://youtu.be/aVxcTEyUhC4

ABOUT PEOPLE CAN FLY

Established in 2002, People Can Fly, is known for recent titles such as Bulletstorm: Full Clip (launched on April 7, 2017) , Gears of War: Judgment (published in 2013) and Bulletstorm (an original, Unreal Engine 3-powered onslaught of 'kill with skill' gameplay and blockbuster moments published in 2011.) The studio made its mark on the shooter genre with its award-winning Painkiller series of games for PC and Xbox prior to shipping Epic's Gears of War for PC. People Can Fly is currently working on its new game – OUTRIDERS.

About Square Enix External Studios

Square Enix External Studios is a London based development and publishing group that works with top development studios across the world, establishing new intellectual properties and developing new franchises within the umbrella of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix External Studios have been responsible for multiple games including the Just Cause® and Life is Strange® series, as well as titles such as Batman: Arkham Asylum™ and Sleeping Dogs®.

About Square Enix Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal®. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 144 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 74 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Ltd. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

OUTRIDERS © 2018 SQUARE ENIX LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by PCF Group Sp. z o.o. OUTRIDERS, FINAL FANTASY, TOMB RAIDER, SLEEPING DOGS, JUST CAUSE, SQUARE ENIX, and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. People Can Fly and the People Can Fly logo are registered trademarks, all used courtesy of People Can Fly Sp. z o.o. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Square Enix