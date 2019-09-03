Square Enix's Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Available Now

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of gaming's most cherished RPGs returns today on modern platforms with the release of FINAL FANTASY® VIII Remastered on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PC (STEAM®), and the Xbox One family of devices.

To view the game's official launch trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/G3DvTvi2DhA.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the game's original release, FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered features newly rendered visuals that breathe life into the game's characters like never before. Players step into the shoes of SeeD recruit Squall Leonhart and resistance fighter Rinoa Heartilly as they work together to save the world from the military nation of Galbadia.

The remastered version includes the following boosts to enhance the experience:

Battle Assist : The ability to always have maxed out HP and ATB, and trigger Limit Breaks at any time.

: The ability to always have maxed out HP and ATB, and trigger Limit Breaks at any time. No Encounters : An enemy encounter option that allows players to enjoy the storyline uninterrupted. While enemy encounters are turned off, players can still enjoy the story's event battles.

: An enemy encounter option that allows players to enjoy the storyline uninterrupted. While enemy encounters are turned off, players can still enjoy the story's event battles. 3x Speed Boost : Play through the game with three times the speed.

: Play through the game with three times the speed. The STEAM version will also receive additional functions, including All Items (possess all items except for a few certain items), All Abilities, GF Max Level, Max Gil , Max Magic , All Limit Breaks, and All Cards (possess max number of Triple Triad® Cards except for Rare Cards).

FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered is available now for $19.99 for the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 system, PC (STEAM), and the Xbox One family of devices. For more information, visit http://www.ffviiiremastered.com. This game is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.

