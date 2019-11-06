Square One Organic Spirits Certified by The Women's Business Enterprise National Council

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Square One Organic Spirits – who pioneered the concept of organic vodka and botanical spirits almost 15 years ago – announced today that they have been certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women Presidents' Educational Organization-DC, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

"Female voices are under-represented at all levels in business, and a certification from WBENC unifies those voices into a collective of women supporting women," said Allison Evanow, founder of Square One Organic Spirits. "As one of the first women to start her own brand in the liquor industry, I know how critical a network is to overcoming the daily challenges of business, while exploring new opportunities. The WBENC not only helps open doors, but it also helps make sure you have an ally on the other side."

WBENC's national standard of certification implemented by the Women's President's Educational Organization – DC, is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

"Although we have been majority woman-owned and controlled from the very beginning, it was the encouragement of some major company buyers to get certified that made us decide to pursue certification," Evanow added. "With so few diverse suppliers in the spirits industry, these buyers are seeking out opportunities to be more inclusive in their vendor selections."

The timing of the certification is ideal as Evanow has recently launched her hand-crafted portfolio of Square One Organic Cocktail Mixers.

Square One Organic Spirits, a pioneer in organic spirits, is a female-owned boutique spirits company founded with the sole mission of creating innovative organic spirits with an eco-conscious mindset. Made with 100 percent organic American-grown rye and pristine water originating in the Teton Mountains, the distinctive and exclusively organic spirit portfolio is of the highest quality. Square One's business philosophy includes seeking out eco-friendly choices in all parts of the business, including using soy inks, FSC certified and carbon neutral face labels, wind-power at the distillery and designing a bottle that is stylish enough to be reused.

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

