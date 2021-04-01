Square One Organic Spirits Marks 15th Anniversary with Expanded Retail, Distributor Footprint

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen years ago, the makers of Square One Organic Spirits launched a brand with the mission of creating innovative organic spirits and cocktails that would appeal to a conscious lifestyle consumer.

Square One Organic Spirits celebrates its 15th Anniversary. Square One Organic Spirits Founder Allison Evanow.

"Back in the early 2000s, artificial ingredients, added sugar and preservatives were all the rage in spirits as the race to launch flavors filled the back bar," said Allison Evanow, Founder and CEO of Square One Organic Spirits. "At the same time, those same restaurants serving those artificial cocktails were featuring menus driven by the farm-to-table philosophy – talk about a disconnect! I knew there was an opportunity, and I decided to fill it."

On April 1, 2006, Square One Organic Spirits launched the first certified organic vodka created through a bespoke program at the U.S.'s first certified organic distillery. From day one, Square One stood alone in the category of flavor-infused vodkas by using real organic botanicals – fruit, flowers, spices, vegetables and herbs – not artificial additives created in a test tube.

Square One continued to drive innovation with the introduction of handcrafted certified organic mixers in 2019 and a line of certified organic canned cocktails in 2020.

"With the recent additions to our portfolio, Square One now has a variety of options for discerning cocktail sippers – whether they prefer the base spirit, organic cocktail mixer or the convenience of a can. No other ultra-premium organic vodka brand has this breadth of offering," said Evanow.

It's a portfolio that is catching the eye of the competition who are launching mass-produced imitations to build on the popularity of botanicals and organic spirits in contemporary cocktails. But more importantly distributors and retailers are responding, and as Square One Organic Spirits reaches its 15-year anniversary, its retail footprint continues to grow.

To complement their network of beverage alcohol distributors, Square One recently signed non-alcoholic beverage distribution agreements with:

United National Foods (UNFI) – a distributor of natural, organic and specialty products serving 50 states.

KeHE Distributors – provides natural, organic, specialty and fresh products to specialty grocers and retailers serving 50 states.

About Square One Organic Spirits

Square One Organic Spirits, a pioneer in organic spirits, is a female-owned and WBENC-certified boutique spirits company founded with the sole mission of creating innovative organic spirits and cocktail products with an eco-conscious mindset. Featuring a USDA certified-organic portfolio of spirits, cocktail mixers and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, Square One is the only ultra-premium vodka brand with this breadth of offering. Square One's business philosophy includes seeking out eco-friendly choices in all parts of the business, including using soy inks, FSC certified and carbon neutral face labels, wind-power at the distillery and designing bottles that is stylish enough to be reused.

