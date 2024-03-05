Square Signs Reveals the Most Popular Sign Templates Used by SMEs in Winter 2024

Square Signs reveals a list of templates that have been heavily used by SMEs this winter. Customers often employ templates that are simple and practical.

BURBANK, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Square Signs is a US-based professional sign maker. It excels in creating adjustable sign templates suitable for branding, advertising, decoration and beyond. The company introduces the most in-demand templates its users ordered in recent months thanks to their simplistic features and ease-of-use.

Bold-Colored Real Estate Templates

2024 sign template trends

Real estate templates have been used heavily by businesses and individuals this winter. In addition to their trendiness, these visuals attract customers with their vivid hues, clear-cut texts and simple icons. The prevailing colors in those designs are red, blue and yellow.

Practical Business Hour Templates

Sleek, well-designed and practical templates displaying business hours are also popular. They're made by professional designers and feature customizable elements. The reason users favor these templates is that they can choose between two orientations (portrait and landscape). Another advantage users can benefit from is the ready-made graphics. These come in handy to help customers save time on the designing process.

Directional Entrance Templates

Wayfinding entrance templates make up another collection of frequently ordered graphics. The simple design and bright colors of these visuals attract customers. Square Signs shares a large set of directional templates with all the necessary information included. It only takes users a couple of minutes to adjust the graphics to their needs.

Handyman Service Templates

Last but not least, maintenance service templates with illustrated handyman depictions have witnessed a surge in use. These designs visualize handymen wearing uniforms and holding tools. Users can choose the elements from a separate section of the design platform and add them to their favorite template.

Square Signs is a leading sign making company that serves customers in the US and Canada. It offers over 90 signage products and more than 1,750 modifiable templates. The free sign design tool on their website helps users create new graphics, employ templates as they are or restyle them to match their needs.

