Square Signs Template Page Upgrades to Help SMEs Save Time on Business Prints

Square Signs introduces their upgraded sign templates with new features and layouts. The company shares their crowd-pleasing template designs that are in high demand by business owners.

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Square Signs is a professional sign maker that serves clients all over the US and Canada. The company introduces a major upgrade of sign templates that have been optimized to address the time constraints and design preferences of SMEs and other organizations. The revamped templates have new features that make them easier and faster to use.

The company takes pride in presenting their new and improved template section.

Square Signs templates upgrade

Smart Categorization

The redesigned page presents a huge collection of templates smartly grouped into relevant categories for business and other purposes. This feature makes it easier and faster for clients to find a thematic template. The list of most used, relevant, recent and popular templates is the first notable update.

Fully Modifiable Features

The templates have been created by professional graphic designers and feature modifiable elements. Almost all the icons, illustrations, texts and backgrounds can be easily adjusted to suit user needs. A majority of the templates are available in square, portrait and landscape orientations.

Similar Templates Suggestion

Square Signs offers a feature that recommends a collection of templates that are similar to each other. They're presented below the selected template. This function allows clients to check out additional examples so they can choose the most appropriate one for their goals.

New Templates Creation

Each template grouping has a "Create a Blank Template" button that's displayed first. It allows users to create distinctive templates from scratch by employing all the tools available on the design platform. Users will also be able to upload or redesign their own ready-made images before ordering.

Square Signs is a professional US-based sign making company that serves businesses and individuals in the United States and Canada. It offers 90+ signage and print products with over 1,750 customizable templates intended for branding, promotions and decoration. Clients can personalize signs with the help of a free design platform available on the company's website.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Square Signs