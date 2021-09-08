SquarEat, The Square Food That Is Breaking the Internet

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- These past weeks a new concept of food went viral! Squareat.com garnered more than twenty thousand accesses per day. It was an unexpected scenario for these young entrepreneurs who are facing the exciting challenge of running a new business; "We were not expecting so much curiosity at this stage, but we know that we are about to launch something revolutionary!" says Vacaflores, SquarEat CMO.

The idea of "shaped" food was long seen in some movies and was always associated with the idea of "food of the future," often in a negative way, associated to a dystopian future where people are oppressed and forced to eat disgusting things. The Squares are a 50g "ready to eat" food made with only 100% natural ingredients. "We are only proposing a new solution! Our goal is to make people's life easier without sacrificing taste. Think about it: portion controlled, pre-seasoned, portable, long lasting, tasty food, with all the well-preserved nutrients!

In 2 days, they got more than 3000 subscribers for their newsletter, plenty of order requests, interactions on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Many people got excited about the upcoming launch, however some "haters" started invading their social media platforms.

Some people are assuming that the "Squares" are some artificial "Matrix like" food.

They were compared to Snowpiercer and Soylent Green where the idea of standardized food is associated to a dystopian future where people are oppressed and forced to eat disgusting things.

What if standardized food is the answer instead?

SquarEat produces healthy and tasty meals for people of any age who are seeking a healthy lifestyle.

As the squares are highly digestible, practical and handy, people who suffer from autism and food aversions have shown much interest.

"It fills our heart with joy knowing that people with more specific needs may have found a solution that can better their lives. Texture, taste, and practicality were the most important when bringing the recipes to life." Says Vacaflores.

The launch is scheduled for the end of September in Miami, but will be nationwide soon.

Meanwhile, they are still raising money on Wefunder, that will help them grow quicker to satisfy the tremendous number of requests they have received during the past two weeks. What makes them confident of their growth is that most of the money they raised are from investors who have personally tasted the Squares.

"We raised almost $400k between the crowdfunding platform and private investors, well above our $100k minimum target. The investments will be allocated to develop a completely automated production line and a bigger marketing campaign. The result will cut costs significantly while improving margins," Vacaflores Says.

SquarEatwants to bring the future one step closer to our lives. Let's wait and see!

