SquareDash + iink Payments: Faster Payments For Roofing And Restoration

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SquareDash, a leading managed cash flow acceleration service for roofing and restoration contractors, today announced a partnership with iink Payments. iink Payments, a digital platform designed to streamline property insurance claim payments, allows for digital endorsement, deposit, and disbursement of multi-party claim checks. This makes the process faster and more efficient for all parties involved, including property owners, contractors, and mortgage companies.

The partnership combines SquareDash's accelerated invoice factoring and accounts receivable assistance with iink's digital check endorsement, allowing multiple parties to sign and deposit checks electronically. This creates an unparalleled solution for contractors, addressing the industry's critical pain point—lengthy insurance claim payment wait times. Contractors can now receive funds in as little as 24 to 48 hours after claim approval, a significant improvement over traditional methods.

"Our mission has always been to help contractors grow and thrive by solving their cash flow challenges," said Matt Frugé, CEO and Founder of SquareDash. "With iink's technology combined with our service platform, we're taking another giant leap forward in making that vision a reality."

"This partnership with SquareDash is a game-changer for contractors who deal with the complexities of insurance claim payments," said Ryan Holliday, Co-Founder and CRO of iink Payments. "By combining our digital endorsement capabilities with SquareDash's cash flow acceleration, we're making it easier than ever for contractors to get paid faster and keep projects moving forward."

The combined solution is available immediately to all SquareDash users at no extra cost. Contractors interested in learning more about how this partnership can benefit their business can visit squaredash.com .

About SquareDash

SquareDash is a leading financial technology company serving the roofing and restoration industry. It offers an all-in-one solution for managed billing and claim funding, designed to address cash flow challenges caused by delayed insurance payments. Compatible with all insurance companies and supplementing procedures, SquareDash integrates seamlessly into contractors' workflows, helping them receive payments in days instead of months. With a team of experts handling billing, claims, and collections, contractors can focus on growing their businesses. squaredash.com

About iink Payments

iink helps restore insured properties back to pre-loss condition by connecting and facilitating the flow of money and information between all stakeholders involved in the payments lifecycle. www.iink.com

