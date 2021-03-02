SquareFoot Launches in Houston to Help Bring People Back to the Office

HOUSTON, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SquareFoot (https://www.squarefoot.com/tx/houston/office-space), a new kind of commercial real estate company, today announced its expansion into the Houston commercial real estate market, with its hiring of veteran broker, Sam Pouns. Over the past decade, since its founding, SquareFoot has served clients in dozens of major U.S. cities based out of its New York City headquarters. Due in part to surging online interest from Houston-based companies, the real estate firm has decided to make its first national hire in Houston.

Pouns joins from Fritsche Anderson, where he guided tenants on negotiating leases and real estate transactions on office space since 2012. Among the many sizable deals Pouns has worked on in his career include a 100,000 square-foot lease portfolio for a company in the oil and gas industry and a 80,000 square-foot national lease portfolio on behalf of a technology company. Prior to joining Fritsche Anderson, he began his career at Colliers International.

"Thanks to its unparalleled technology platform and its client-friendly digital tools, SquareFoot is building a new model for how to conduct an office space search. When I met the executives behind it, I was captivated by how passionate and how personable they were. I knew I wanted to be a part of it," said Pouns, whose title will be Managing Director. "I'm joining some pioneers of this ongoing tech revolution, and I'm excited to work with and to represent Houston's next generation of entrepreneurial visionaries."

For SquareFoot Founder / CEO Jonathan Wasserstrum, the launch of a Houston office is a homecoming. Wasserstrum was raised in Houston and he continues to hold the city in high regard.

"Houston was a great place to grow up," Wasserstrum said. "As I've built my business, I've always looked for the right time to establish a stronger presence there. Coming out of the pandemic we've experienced this past year, we have data showing that people are eager to get back to the office. Houston is on the front lines of a national emphasis on growing companies again."

About SquareFoot: SquareFoot is a new kind of commercial real estate company that helps companies solve their office space needs, providing transparent access to inventory, brokerage services, and flexible space offerings. SquareFoot also provides top-of-the-line lease consultations, advises on subleasing spaces, works closely with and recommends reliable vendors to ensure a seamless move, and more. SquareFoot's veteran brokers always put clients' needs first. For more about SquareFoot, visit www.squarefoot.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE SquareFoot

Related Links

http://squarefoot.com

