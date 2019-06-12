SquareFoot Launches New Initiative to Make Office Space More Accessible for Growing Companies

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SquareFoot ( www.squarefoot.com ), a technology-powered commercial real estate company, today announced the launch of FLEX by SquareFoot, an offering that allows growing companies to select office spaces that are more aligned with their business needs. SquareFoot's clients will now be able to expand their search for flexible term office space beyond coworking and shared solutions. Clients can move into the private office space they envision without being burdened by a rigid, long-term lease. FLEX is designed and structured to bend the traditional office leasing norms to better serve growing companies that don't have the luxury of knowing their needs far into the future.

FLEX by SquareFoot is an innovative solution to a long-standing dilemma: Companies often sacrifice negotiating leverage on various aspects of their next office to get the short-term lease they desire. Clients no longer have to choose between getting their first choice space and getting a lease that makes sense for them.

"We're putting our money where our mouth is," said SquareFoot Founder and CEO Jonathan Wasserstrum. "We have seen countless clients -- and our data backs this up -- fall in love with a certain space and not be able to move forward with it based purely on lease term. Shorter lease terms are the future, and FLEX enables our clients to access them today."

Additional options such as furniture, IT services, and office management are available as well to make the space purely turnkey for the client. "FLEX is another example of SquareFoot solving our clients' needs more efficiently than ever before so they can get back to doing what they're skilled at: growing their businesses," added Wasserstrum.

SquareFoot recently completed its first FLEX deal and second transaction with Ollie, a healthy dog food company which had outgrown its old offices. "As we began to consider our expansion, we had to start thinking about our offices differently," said Gabby Slome, Ollie Co-Founder and CXO. "SquareFoot showed us the office space we needed for this next chapter of growth. When they told us about FLEX, and that we could decide how many years the lease would be for, we knew that this was the right option for us. We were amazed to discover that we could find that kind of flexibility."

About SquareFoot: SquareFoot is a new kind of commercial real estate company that helps companies win at finding their next (and next) office, providing transparent access to inventory, brokerage services, and a flexible space offering. SquareFoot brings together technological innovation and human expertise to solve clients' needs. The company has executed over 1,000 leases to date. For more about SquareFoot, visit www.squarefoot.com .

