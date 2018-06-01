Squaremouth, an Award-Winning Company, Operates Within an Old Church-Turned-Modern Workspace

Company-Wide Transparency Key to Employee Happiness

While perks such as unlimited paid vacation and a birthday beer bonus are popular perks among the staff, most employees say their favorite part of Squaremouth is its transparency. From the open floor plan to the company's financials, everything is out in the open, including salaries.

"When I tell people about Squaremouth's culture they're completely shocked. Sometimes they don't believe me. People always have questions and all I can say is that it works," said Squaremouth Project Manager, Emily Phinney.

Historic Church Becomes New Company Headquarters

After outgrowing its former workspace, a waterfront penthouse in Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, Squaremouth purchased a 20,000 square foot church a few miles outside of the downtown area in early 2018.

Once the pews were removed from the sanctuary and donated to an orphanage in Haiti, work began to transform the church into a modern workspace. A badminton court, snooker table, video games, napping couches and fully stocked bar were the earliest additions as construction begins.

Future plans include building treehouses for meeting spaces, a workout room and a public coffee shop.

Unique Perks, Hip Workspace Pays Off

From the start, Squaremouth has never had any financial goals or sales quotas for employees to meet. The company only creates quality goals and strictly adheres to these. Co-Owner and CEO, Chris Harvey, says these goals paired with top-notch employee benefits are the key to Squaremouth's success.

With 15 years of experience under its belt, Squaremouth has surpassed $25 million in annual sales and has insured more than 1.2 million travelers. It is also the highest rated travel insurance site with over 10,000 customer reviews.

"We make sure that our employees are happy which transfers directly to our customers. We see customers continue to come back to us because they know they're going to receive excellent service from highly engaged employees," said Harvey.

