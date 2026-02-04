Squarespace and Emma Stone Confront the Stakes of Domain Ownership in Super Bowl LX Campaign

Shot on black-and-white analogue film, "Unavailable" follows Stone as she tries to register emmastone.com — only to discover that the domain is already taken. Suspense builds with each of her attempts, capturing the frustration of discovering that a piece of her digital identity belongs to someone else.

The call to action is simple: get your domain before you lose it. In today's crowded digital landscape, claiming a plot of virtual real estate matters more than ever. A domain is the first step to getting online—and with Squarespace, it's also a starting point for building a brand or business that can be scaled over time.

"This commercial is based on true events. Having the opportunity to play myself in my own home was a joy and a memory I won't soon forget, despite the pain that came rushing back. Thank you Squarespace for honoring my experience," said Emma Stone.

The game day spot is the centerpiece of a broader campaign showing Emma's journey reclaiming her namesake domain. Additional films include " The Negotiation ," which captures Stone's increasingly desperate attempts to get her domain name back, as well as " A Message from Emma Stone ," a PSA-style film highlighting the risks of waiting too long to claim one.

"We approach our Super Bowl spots like film rollouts," said David Lee, Chief Brand and Creative Officer at Squarespace. "That mindset pushes us to create a fully-realized world that feels cinematic rather than commercial. This year, Emma's emotional performance paired with Lanthimos' meticulous direction delivers a story where the stakes are immediately clear."

