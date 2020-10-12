Squarespace Appoints Marcela Martin as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, the all-in-one website building platform, today announced the appointment of Marcela Martin as its Chief Financial Officer. Martin has more than 25 years of financial and operations experience at tech and media companies, most recently as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Booking.com. As CFO, Martin will oversee Squarespace's finance and corporate development functions when she joins on November 1, reporting to Founder and CEO, Anthony Casalena.

With deep financial, operations, and management experience across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Martin brings a global perspective to Squarespace's growing international presence, which supports customers in 180+ countries. At Booking.com, one of the world's leading digital travel ecommerce companies, Martin led its finance function, overseeing finance operations, financial systems, financial services, risk management, and corporate development and M&A. Previously, she spent three years at National Geographic Partners as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer and 18 years in numerous leadership positions, including EVP and CFO, at Fox International Channels.

"As we prepare for our next phase of growth, it was important for us to find an experienced CFO who not only has the right mix of global tech, digital, and media expertise, but understands our vision for the future in building the leading all-in-one platform that empowers creators and small businesses to tell their unique stories and transact with their customers online. Marcela brings all this and more with her impressive leadership experience driving strategic business transformation," said Casalena.

"Squarespace has set itself apart as a modern platform that enables millions of customers to create an impactful and beautiful online presence. I am inspired by Squarespace's mission to democratize these tools, which is more important now than ever," said Marcela Martin. "I look forward to working with the talented executive team and employees around the world in continuing to scale the company's trajectory."

Martin joins Squarespace at a time when macro forces have accelerated the shift of doing business and transacting with customers online. In recent years, Squarespace has invested in product and engineering, deepening its offering to take on more use cases to anticipate customer demand for an integrated platform that provides best-in-class website design, ecommerce solutions, appointment scheduling, and marketing tools. Martin is the latest addition to Squarespace's evolving executive team and joins recent hires Paul Gubbay, previously VP of Design & Web at Adobe, as Chief Product Officer, and Mary Good as Chief People Officer, who has 20+ years of experience leading HR functions at high-growth SaaS companies. The company employs more than 1,200 people across three offices in New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Dublin, Ireland.

About Squarespace:

Squarespace empowers millions of dreamers, makers, and doers by providing them with the tools they need to bring their creative ideas to life. On Squarespace's dynamic all-in-one platform, customers can claim a domain, build a website, sell online, and market a brand. Our suite of products combines cutting-edge design and world-class engineering, making it easier than ever to establish and own your online presence. Founded in 2003, Squarespace's team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit https://www.squarespace.com/ .

Contact:

Amanda Cowie

[email protected]

SOURCE Squarespace

Related Links

https://www.squarespace.com

