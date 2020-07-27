Squarespace Appoints Paul Gubbay as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, the all-in-one website building platform, today announced the appointment of Paul Gubbay as its Chief Product Officer. As CPO, Gubbay will report to Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena, and lead Squarespace's rapidly expanding product management and product design operations. Gubbay brings over 25 years of experience in design-forward, product-led initiatives.

"We are lucky to have someone with Paul's unique mix of design, leadership experience, and industry knowledge join our team. I look forward to seeing our vision come to light as we work to find new and innovative ways in which Squarespace's growing product suite can best serve our millions of users," said Anthony Casalena, Squarespace Founder and CEO.

Gubbay was most recently Adobe's Vice President of Design and Web, and spent 15 years overseeing a wide span of Adobe's Creative Cloud products including Illustrator, InDesign, Dreamweaver, XD and Spark. Before joining Adobe through its acquisition of Macromedia, where he ran Product Development, Gubbay was the Co-Founder and CEO of CyberSage, a flash application software company that was acquired by Macromedia.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the talented team of designers and creators at Squarespace. We share a passion to build the ultimate platform for the next generation of creatives and entrepreneurs to build their business, their brand and tell their most important stories," said Paul Gubbay.

In his role as CPO, Gubbay will continue to integrate and grow the company's suite of products, which brings award-winning design and world-class engineering to millions of creators and small businesses.

About Squarespace:

Squarespace empowers millions of dreamers, makers, and doers by providing them with the tools they need to bring their creative ideas to life. On Squarespace's dynamic all-in-one platform, customers can claim a domain, build a website, sell online, and market a brand. Our suite of products combines cutting-edge design and world-class engineering, making it easier than ever to establish and own your online presence. Founded in 2003, Squarespace's team of more than 1000 is headquartered in downtown NYC, with offices in Dublin and Portland. For more information, visit https://www.squarespace.com/

