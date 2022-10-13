Squarespace Refresh: Unveiling 100+ New Product Innovations and Features to Support the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs and Creators

"Creating Squarespace Refresh represents a great way for us to showcase the incredible progress we have made over the past year," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "From delivering Unbreakable Creativity in web design with the launch of Fluid Engine and our limited edition template with Björk, to introducing new dynamic monetization capabilities, we are excited to launch these powerful and creative tools to help anyone express their ideas and succeed online."

Highlights of what is available today and coming soon include:

Monetize an Audience: Tools to convert followers into paying customers by earning consistent revenue from videos, expertise, or merchandise.

Video monetization : Natively host video content on Squarespace's beautifully designed video pages, giving anyone the ability to turn their expertise into income by selling membership access to gated video content. New updates include asset protection tools, in-player video paywalls, and the ability to manage subscriptions with a new digital product composer and inventory panel.

: Natively host video content on Squarespace's beautifully designed video pages, giving anyone the ability to turn their expertise into income by selling membership access to gated video content. New updates include asset protection tools, in-player video paywalls, and the ability to manage subscriptions with a new digital product composer and inventory panel. Custom Merch : Easily create and sell high-quality, custom products on your Squarespace store with no overhead. Through a partnership with Printful, Squarespace has created a seamless experience to easily start selling products. Custom Merch powers production, shipping and fulfillment so you can focus on running your business.

: Easily create and sell high-quality, custom products on your Squarespace store with no overhead. Through a partnership with Printful, Squarespace has created a seamless experience to easily start selling products. Custom Merch powers production, shipping and fulfillment so you can focus on running your business. Sell anywhere : New ways to connect product inventory directly to other platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Google, and YouTube, so individuals can easily transact with customers where they already are.

: New ways to connect product inventory directly to other platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Google, and YouTube, so individuals can easily transact with customers where they already are. Commerce releases : New features including product reviews, display related items in customer carts, and pay-as-you-go checkout options help customers increase their sales. Merchants can streamline shipping with a new order status page for customers, USPS shipping label purchasing and printing through Squarespace, and local pickup options.

: New features including product reviews, display related items in customer carts, and pay-as-you-go checkout options help customers increase their sales. Merchants can streamline shipping with a new order status page for customers, USPS shipping label purchasing and printing through Squarespace, and local pickup options. Squarespace Scheduling: Seamlessly book and manage appointments and classes, and collect payments with custom invoicing that can be shared with clients to track and collect payments.

Build a Brand: Tools to build a beautiful and impactful online presence for every platform.

Fluid Engine : A next generation drag-and-drop editor that gives entrepreneurs complete control over their content, including artist Björk who leveraged Fluid Engine's technology for her personal site and new album, Fossora , which inspired our limited edition template collaboration.

: A next generation drag-and-drop editor that gives entrepreneurs complete control over their content, including artist Björk who leveraged Fluid Engine's technology for her personal and new album, , which inspired our limited edition template collaboration. Unfold : Video-first, all-in-one platform to create trend-setting content for social media in minutes. Updates include exclusive templates for TikTok and Instagram Reels, and the ability to create, sell, and promote your own digital collectibles.

: Video-first, all-in-one platform to create trend-setting content for social media in minutes. Updates include exclusive templates for TikTok and Instagram Reels, and the ability to create, sell, and promote your own digital collectibles. Bio Sites from Squarespace : Through the Unfold app or our new web editor, anyone can create a beautiful one-page link-in-bio website to feature content, merch, digital collectables, and more—in one place. Users can also accept tips from supporters and collect funds for projects with the Tips, Support Me and Crowdfunding options.

: Through the Unfold app or our new web editor, anyone can create a beautiful one-page link-in-bio website to feature content, merch, digital collectables, and more—in one place. Users can also accept tips from supporters and collect funds for projects with the Tips, Support Me and Crowdfunding options. Updated Website Design Tools: Breakthrough updates like new scrolling blocks, text highlights, text scaling, and button styles, enabling anyone to express their aesthetic and personality easily on the web.

Manage a Business: Tools to stay on top of your business from anywhere, all in one place.

Run your business from your phone : Take your business with you wherever you go with the updated Squarespace App.

: Take your business with you wherever you go with the updated Squarespace App. Instant Marketing Content : Instant marketing assets, including still images, gifs, and videos, which are created from your products and brand colors for social media, email marketing, and video ads.

: Instant marketing assets, including still images, gifs, and videos, which are created from your products and brand colors for social media, email marketing, and video ads.

Sell in person with new Point of Sale functionalities.

functionalities.

Manage bookings and invoices with the Squarespace Scheduling app.

with the Squarespace Scheduling app. Asset library: A central hub for creators to share assets. Upload images and videos to your library from your phone or desktop and use them across Squarespace. Access and organize your content in one place with the new Asset Library.

"Today's entrepreneurs have done a great job of capturing an audience, but they are finding it increasingly challenging to convert their followings into a sustainable business," said Paul Gubbay, Chief Product Officer at Squarespace. "With our latest tools, Squarespace combines a clear path to monetization with our world class design, enabling entrepreneurs to experiment with new revenue streams and turn their craft, skills or expertise into their livelihood."

The scale of these updates and features combined with our leading design expertise has provided Squarespace an opportunity to work with iconoclastic creative Björk to fuse technology and creativity in memorable ways with the launch of Squarespace Icons. Björk's limited edition Fluid Engine website template will be available from now until January 13, 2023.

"Squarespace's mission is to help people with creative ideas stand out and succeed, and working with Björk provided us with an incredible opportunity to explore what we could create using our new Fluid Engine web editing system," said David Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Squarespace. "Björk is an icon who continues to inspire and experiment, redefining the boundaries of what it means to be a musician and a creator, and this made her an ideal partner."

Inspired by the organic, interconnected lines of fungal networks, Björk's template features full bleed visuals, layered content, and a bespoke mobile design that come together to create an immersive and flowing context experience. Also being revealed today is a film by Squarespace's award-winning in-house Creative team that explores Björk's inspirations, the visual world of the album and how it was all translated to her Squarespace site. Filmed in her native Iceland and driven by her narration, it's a portrait of an artist that has always been willing to engage with technology.

Beginning today, Squarespace customers will be able to access many of the new product features and updates, including Björk's exclusive template . More information on the 100+ new products and updates can be found at squarespace.com/refresh/2022 . More information on Squarespace Icons and access to the limited edition template can be found at icons.squarespace.com .

