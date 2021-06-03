Squarespace to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced that Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO, and Marcela Martin, CFO, will be presenting virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference, in a fireside chat with Anthony Casalena on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET .

on at / . Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference, presenting in a fireside chat with Anthony Casalena and Marcela Martin on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET .

A live webcast and archived replay of the events will be available on the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com .

About Squarespace

Squarespace is a leading all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Our suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping our customers in approximately 180 countries maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Our team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com .

Investor Relations:

Christopher Chiou

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Amanda Cowie

[email protected]

