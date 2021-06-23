Squaretalk named top 10 performing technology by G2 Telecom Services

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squaretalk, a global interactive business communications platform, has been ranked by G2 as a top 10 performing technology in G2's Telecom Services for Call Centers Relationship Index. The company scored above 90% in each of the three categories measured: likelihood to recommend; ease of doing business; and quality of support.

In its Summer 2021 Grids report, G2 also recognised Squaretalk as a High Performer in two categories, Contact Center Operations Software and Telecom Services for Call Centers . Technology products in the High Performer quadrant of G2's Grid Reports are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial satisfaction and market presence scores.

G2 is the world's largest review platform for business software and services, with more than one million user reviews published to date. Visitors use the site to research and compare technology solutions based on peer reviews and synthesized social data.

Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided by actual, verified users of the software or service. This sets it apart from other review sites that primarily use self-reported information from vendors to compare and rate products.

Commenting on G2's recognition of his company, Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk, said: "We are delighted that the hard work of our multi-regional teams has been recognised by G2 in this report. Our aim is to be an intelligent glue in the business communications ecosystem, and the appreciation and high esteem of our partners and clients is integral to achieving our goal."

Squaretalk recently announced a major integration with Zoho One, a unified suite of 40+ tightly integrated enterprise-level online applications from Zoho to help businesses grow. The integration was built using Zoho PhoneBridge, ‌a platform that enables the integration of cloud PBX and Contact Centre Solution providers with Zoho to add telephony capabilities to any Zoho application. The Squaretalk integration for Zoho One is readily available on Zoho Marketplace.

Earlier this year, Squaretalk also launched a multi-channel messaging service called Express, enabling businesses and contact centres to connect with customers wherever they are, through any device, on their preferred platform. Starting with SMS, the platform will soon include WhatsApp, Messenger, Viber, Telegram, and WeChat.

For more information visit www.squaretalk.com .

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk (formerly known as Deskforce) is a global interactive business communications platform providing voice, text, chat, and messaging solutions. Its core purpose is to simplify and enhance how businesses communicate with their customers by providing integration capabilities that elevate the user experience, drive customer loyalty, and scale operations, whilst improving operational systems for their remote workforce. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel and with a hub in Bulgaria, its international footprint of over 200 clients and 15,000 agents globally reflects the company's success. In 2020 Squaretalk grew revenues by 40% and it is expected to double up in 2021.

With powerful cloud communication tools, flexible solutions for decentralized teams, and the ability to integrate easily with existing and new leading communications platforms, Squaretalk is enabling better business communication.

About G2



G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

For more information please contact:

Yellow Jersey PR

Alexandra Santos

E: [email protected]

Chris Flame

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Squaretalk