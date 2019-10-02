SquareTrade Provides Protection Plans for Nebraska Furniture Mart

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska Furniture Mart customers now have the trusted protection of SquareTrade available for their home appliance and electronics purchases. In a new agreement, SquareTrade, an Allstate company, offers and manages protection plans and premium tech support for customers who purchase through the home furnishings store based in Omaha, Nebraska.

"Whether it's a smart fridge, dishwasher or home theater system, our shoppers can feel confident about their purchases knowing they're protected by SquareTrade," said Mark Shaw of Nebraska Furniture Mart. "If a purchase is damaged or breaks, customers can get their appliances or electronics back up and running quickly."

SquareTrade brings Nebraska Furniture Mart, which sells furniture, flooring, appliances and electronics in four locations, more than a decade of expertise providing protection plans for major retailers globally. As part of SquareTrade's award-winning customer service, the partnership offers customers tech support or help with smart device and appliance connectivity.

"We are there when customers need protection and support, keeping their appliances and electronics running and connected," said SquareTrade Chief Operating Officer Karl Wiley. "Consumers are short on time, so our simple online claims experience – where many cases are approved in just minutes – makes it easy to get back to normal when life's uncertainties strike."

About SquareTrade

SquareTrade, an Allstate company, is a highly rated protection plan provider trusted by millions of customers for its fast and efficient service. SquareTrade protects furniture, appliances, mobile devices, laptops and tablets, and other consumer electronics from malfunctions, accidental damage and life's frequent mishaps. A member of the Allstate family, SquareTrade is headquartered in San Francisco and London. For more information, go to www.SquareTrade.com.

About Nebraska Furniture Mart

Nebraska Furniture Mart was founded by Rose Blumkin in 1937 in the basement of her husband's pawnshop in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1983, investor Warren Buffett purchased a majority interest in NFM and made it part of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. Today, NFM is one of the nation's largest home furnishings retailers, selling furniture, flooring, appliances and electronics. NFM has locations in Omaha, Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Kansas, and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, which totals over 4.6 million square feet of retail and distribution space. For more information on Nebraska Furniture Mart, visit www.nfm.com.

