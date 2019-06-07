SquareTrade Wins 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SquareTrade, an Allstate company and highly rated protection plan provider trusted by over 100 million customers, has received the 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award from Business Intelligence Group, a crowdsourced industry awards platform that recognizes business innovation. SquareTrade was named Organization of the Year in the Internet and Technology category for a medium-sized company.

Since 2012, Business Intelligence Group has recognized hundreds of business executives, departments, products and organizations for their innovation and leadership. Global organizations submit their innovation – spanning products, people and execution – to be judged by panels of thought leaders in business and industry.

"For more than 10 years, our team has been committed to redefining the industry norm by putting customers first and making sure they can always count on our services when damage occurs to their most prized appliances and devices," said Karl Wiley, Chief Operating Officer of SquareTrade. "We are honored to be named Organization of the Year for our customer service and look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the first-class support they deserve."

SquareTrade, an Allstate company, is a highly rated protection plan provider trusted by millions of customers for its fast and efficient service. SquareTrade protects mobile devices, laptops and tablets, and other consumer electronics and appliances from malfunctions, accidental damage and life's frequent mishaps. A member of the Allstate family, SquareTrade is headquartered in San Francisco and London. For more information, go to www.SquareTrade.com.

