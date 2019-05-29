Squarex to Present at 2019 BIO International Convention

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarex, a privately held clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a topical formulation for the prevention of recurrent cold sores and other infections caused by Herpes Simplex Viruses, announced today that it will present at the 2019 BIO International Convention, which will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Hugh MacTavish, Chief Executive Officer of Squarex, will provide an update on the company's business and will be available to meet with investors and other companies registered to attend the conference.

Details of the presentation:

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Time: 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: Theater 4, Level 200

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA

About Squarex

Squarex is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a topical formulation of the immunomodulator squaric acid dibutyl ester (SADBE) for the prevention of recurrent cold sores (herpes labialis) and other infections caused by Herpes Simplex Viruses. Its Phase 1/2 placebo-controlled clinical trial showed the drug was safe and effective in preventing cold sore outbreaks, tripling the time to next cold sore outbreak from 40 days to more than 120. Upon FDA approval, SQX770 would be the first and only drug on the market to prevent cold sore outbreaks in the more than 2% of the U.S. population with greater than six outbreaks per year.

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Sharen Tilman (Investors)

646-604-5149

stilman@tiberend.com

Johanna Bennett (Media)

212-375-2686

jbennett@tiberend.com

