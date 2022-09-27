Squash Equipment Market to Record a CAGR of 2.14%, Introduction of Various National and International Leagues to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The squash equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 75.2 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Squash Equipment Market 2022-2026

Squash Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The squash equipment market report covers the following areas:

Squash Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the squash equipment market, including ABG Prince LLC, Amer Sports Corp., Ashaway Line and Twine Mfg Co, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Black Knight, Decathlon SA, Dunlop International Europe Ltd, Eye Rackets International BV, Freewill Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd, Grays of Cambridge Ltd, Harrow Sports, HEAD Sport GmbH, Karakal Worldwide Ltd, Maus Freres SA, OLIVER Sport and Squash GmbH, Prokennex, Salming Sports AB, Solinco Sports, and Spinway International Pvt Ltd.

Squash Equipment Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The introduction of various national and international leagues is driving the growth of the market. Squash associations such as the PSA, as well as many country-specific associations, are introducing various national and international leagues. The associations are spending significantly to encourage participation in basic-level squash tournaments. With the rise in consumer interest in the sport, the global squash equipment market can avail various opportunities. Therefore, the presence of national and international leagues will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials are challenging the market growth. The rise in prices of raw materials has negatively impacted the production costs of squash equipment, which can affect the pricing strategies of marketers. Moreover, differentiation in raw materials used for making squash equipment, especially premium squash products, negatively impacts the operating margins, earnings, and cash flow of leading vendors. These factors can restrict the flow of investments in marketing and promotional campaigns or other productive activities, which will challenge the prospects of vendors operating in the global squash equipment market during the forecast period.

Squash Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Product

Squash Rackets



Squash Balls



Squash Shoes



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Squash Equipment Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segments

The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes mono-brand stores, hypermarkets, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. The distribution of squash equipment through mono-brand stores is rising, as they attract many customers. Hence, vendors are focusing on opening new stores to expand their reach and sustain in the competitive environment.

Squash Equipment Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

Europe will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Innovations in squash equipment and string technology by key competitors in Europe are helping players enhance their performance, which will drive the squash equipment market growth in Europe during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The UK, Germany, and France are the key countries for the squash equipment market in Europe.

Squash Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist squash equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the squash equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the squash equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of squash equipment market vendors

Squash Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 75.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABG Prince LLC, Amer Sports Corp., Ashaway Line and Twine Mfg Co, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Black Knight, Decathlon SA, Dunlop International Europe Ltd, Eye Rackets International BV, Freewill Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd, Grays of Cambridge Ltd, Harrow Sports, HEAD Sport GmbH, Karakal Worldwide Ltd, Maus Freres SA, OLIVER Sport and Squash GmbH, Prokennex, Salming Sports AB, Solinco Sports, and Spinway International Pvt Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Squash rackets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Squash rackets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Squash rackets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Squash rackets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Squash rackets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Squash balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Squash balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Squash balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Squash balls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Squash balls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Squash shoes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Squash shoes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Squash shoes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Squash shoes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Squash shoes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Amer Sports Corp.

Exhibit 111: Amer Sports Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Amer Sports Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Amer Sports Corp. - Key offerings

11.4 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 114: ASICS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: ASICS Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: ASICS Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 117: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Black Knight

Exhibit 119: Black Knight - Overview



Exhibit 120: Black Knight - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Black Knight - Key offerings

11.6 Dunlop International Europe Ltd

Exhibit 122: Dunlop International Europe Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 123: Dunlop International Europe Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Dunlop International Europe Ltd - Key offerings

11.7 Harrow Sports

Exhibit 125: Harrow Sports - Overview



Exhibit 126: Harrow Sports - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Harrow Sports - Key offerings

11.8 HEAD Sport GmbH

Exhibit 128: HEAD Sport GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: HEAD Sport GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: HEAD Sport GmbH - Key offerings

11.9 Karakal Worldwide Ltd

Exhibit 131: Karakal Worldwide Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 132: Karakal Worldwide Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Karakal Worldwide Ltd - Key offerings

11.10 Maus Freres SA

Exhibit 134: Maus Freres SA - Overview



Exhibit 135: Maus Freres SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Maus Freres SA - Key offerings

11.11 OLIVER Sport and Squash GmbH

Exhibit 137: OLIVER Sport and Squash GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 138: OLIVER Sport and Squash GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: OLIVER Sport and Squash GmbH - Key offerings

11.12 Prokennex

Exhibit 140: Prokennex - Overview



Exhibit 141: Prokennex - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Prokennex - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

