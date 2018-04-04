Squatty Potty® Doing More Than Selling Stools

ST GEORGE, Utah, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Squatty Potty® is proud and honored to be part of the dedication for Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Utah's 22nd home, located in Hurricane, Utah. Squatty Potty provided the means to complete two bathrooms fully equipped with Squatty Potty stools, poop emoji plunger and toilet spray.

Habitat for Humanity home dedication. Bathrooms sponsored by Squatty Potty.

Squatty Potty, a family owned business, was excited to see the completion of the project, knowing what it means to the local Habitat for Humanity chapter and home recipient Brandi Espitia-Lefler. "I was overjoyed to walk in and see the Squatty Potty stools in place and a plunger to boot!" said Espitia-Lefler. "I am extremely grateful for the many volunteer hours Squatty Potty employees put in on the home and I didn't expect to have the bathrooms decked out with all those fabulous essentials," Espitia-Lefler added.

Linda Baker, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Southern Utah explains, "We are so excited to work with Squatty Potty. Not only were they a sponsor of the home, the employees donated their time to Habitat in helping a family realize their dream of home ownership. We couldn't do it without partners like Squatty Potty!"

Squatty Potty understands the importance of a better bathroom experience™ and have made it their mission to change the way the world poops, one stool at a time. Squatty Potty wanted the home owners to also feel supported in that way.

About Squatty Potty, LLC

Founded in 2011, Squatty Potty, LLC is a consumer products company whose product lines consist of toilet stools, sprays and other bathroom accessories. Its flagship product, the Squatty Potty stool, is designed to help users assume a squatting position while using the bathroom, delivering fast, complete elimination with comfort and ease. In 2014, the Company was featured on ABC's hit TV show Shark Tank, and became the second most successful company in the history of the show. In 2015, the Company launched a wildly successful marketing campaign featuring a viral YouTube video that has garnered over 170 million views to date and won the 2016 Webby Award. Currently Squatty Potty products are sold in over 6,000 retail locations globally including Bed, Bath & Beyond, Costco, Walmart and Target.

About Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Utah

Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Utah, located at 835 S. Bluff Street, St George, Utah, is an ecumenical housing ministry committed to providing safe, decent, affordable housing for qualified families who would otherwise not be able to buy a home. Working with volunteers, families, corporations, congregations and donors, HFHSWU works to create a world where everyone has a decent place to live - starting right here in Washington County, Utah.

For more information about the programs of Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Utah, call 435-674-9776.

