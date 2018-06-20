Squatty Potty® Offers Better Way to Wipe Away Poo

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Squatty Potty, developer of the Squatty Potty® toilet stool, recently announced that they are extending their line of bathroom and elimination products by adding toilet paper foam. Squatty Potty toilet paper foam is a wet wipe alternative that replaces the need for traditional wet wipes. The foam is a formulation including witch hazel and aloe, designed to pump directly onto toilet paper to deliver a cooling, soothing affect to the sensitive areas of the anus.

New comedic video introducing Squatty Potty Toilet Paper Foam Plumber Loo introduces Squatty Potty Toilet Paper Foam

Squatty Potty co-founder Robert Edwards explains, "Let's face it, everybody poops. If you use a Squatty Potty stool, you will most likely poop more. Thus, you'll need to wipe more, and your bum might get sore if you're using traditional toilet paper. Not to mention, wet wipes can clog your bathroom pipes."

Sewer authorities claim that flushable wet wipes don't break apart and, as a result are destroying municipal sewer systems. The wipes cluster with congealed food fat to form large blockages known as fatbergs—a mass of congealed fat. Last year, a 130-ton mass was removed from the London sewer system, prompting the UK to consider banning wet wipes.

In keeping with Squatty Potty's bold and humorous marketing strategy, the toilet paper foam will be launched with a video introducing Loo, a plumber who explains the need, the want, and the benefits of replacing wet wipes with Squatty Potty's Toilet Paper Foam.

Watch the video here as Loo delivers an insightful message about how you can avoid "sewerly transmitted diseases." https://youtu.be/-ToOwiX6ZWQ

For more information visit https://www.squattypotty.com/ or call Bobby Edwards at 855-628-1099.



About Squatty Potty, LLC

Founded in 2011, Squatty Potty, LLC is a consumer products company whose product lines consist of toilet stools, sprays and other bathroom accessories. Its flagship product, the Squatty Potty stool, is designed to help users assume the squatting position while using the bathroom, delivering fast, complete elimination with comfort and ease. In 2014, the Company was featured on ABC's hit TV show Shark Tank, and became the second most successful company in the history of the show. In 2015, the Company launched a wildly successful marketing campaign featuring a viral YouTube video that has garnered over 150 million views to date and won the 2016 Webby Award. Currently Squatty Potty products are sold in over 6,000 retail locations globally including Bed, Bath & Beyond, Costco, Walmart and Target.

