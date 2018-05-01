Squatty Potty® Supports Ella's Hope for Autism to Generate Awareness and Promote Acceptance

Squatty Potty is honored to connect with Ella's Hope and donate 50 Squatty Potty stools to help address the intestinal problems often associated with autism in younger children. Half of those Squatty Potties are going to families through Ella's Hope and Autism Support Now and the others are being donated to Children's Mercy Hospital for families in the pediatrics GI clinic.

Studies from Autism Speaks, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently found that children with autism are more than 3.5 times more likely to suffer chronic diarrhea or constipation than are their normally developing peers.

Ella's Hope executive director and mother of two children on the autism spectrum, Hope McPheeters explains, "When we realized that our children had some of these gut issues, we started doing research. As parents, we sought out information to help our kids with this very real problem. In the process, we saw the Squatty Potty on a favorite show, Shark Tank, and thought, maybe it could help. We ordered two and now it is an integral tool in our bathrooms- it helped our son feel more comfortable in his toileting routine and helped our older daughter deal with painful constipation as a young child."

After noticing a post from Hope McPheeters about how Squatty Potty stools made a difference for her autistic children, Squatty Potty reached out to McPheeters to learn more and came to find that gastrointestinal disorders are among the most common medical conditions associated with autism.

After meeting McPheeteres, Squatty Potty felt compelled to reach out to others searching for the same helpful solutions she found in the toilet stool. "It just makes sense for us to partner with Ella's Hope. We understand the importance of creating a better bathroom experience. We want to help everyone poop better," says Squatty Potty CEO, Bernie Kropfelder.

