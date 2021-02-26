Squatty Potty wants you to trade-in your poop for free beer with 'Give a Crap Challenge'

ST GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorectal cancer is crappy. As the nation's second deadliest form of cancer, it kills thousands every year. During National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Squatty Potty has a simple way for you to get tested all while having limited edition beer and a toilet stool shipped to your house. Just send them your poop.

The unusual ask is part of the clever "Give a Crap Challenge" hatched by the Colon Cancer Foundation, Squatty Potty and DuClaw Brewing Company with help from CraftShack and Everlywell. The ultimate goal is to raise money to assist the Colon Cancer Foundation in providing 10,000 colorectal cancer screenings to underserved communities in 2021.

"We're trading beer for poop…." participants of the promotion will get exclusive access to the limited edition DuClaw Sour Me Unicorn Farts sour ale, a Squatty Potty and an at home colon cancer screening kit from Everlywell. The toilet stool company has had viral marketing success in the past with their ice cream-pooping unicorn. Those videos have received over 300 million views and are 'changing the way America poops.'

"As silly as it seems, your poop could help save your life" said Bernie Kropfelder, CEO of Squatty Potty. "So why not get some free things while better understanding your health?"

Signups open on March 3rd and close March 7th. People can go to www.GiveACrapChallenge.com to participate and find out more details on the program.

You can watch the promotional launch video here: https://youtu.be/3fUrnpnoTYQ

"This is us, arms in the air shouting from the rooftops that this is a deadly disease that effects not just older people," said Cindy Bourassi, president of the Colon Cancer Foundation. "The fight against this deadly disease is serious……and sometimes, the best way to engage people is with a little humor!"

