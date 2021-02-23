Squawk Box Upgrades Website for 5th Anniversary

"As a bird mom, I want only the best for my pet," said Amanda Strahle , founder and CEO of Squawk Box. "I started Squawk Box to make it easy for bird owners to get a box of curated goodies that keep their pet birds happy and healthy throughout the month."

Every item included in each Squawk Box is thoughtfully selected based on bird size and is parrot-approved by Walter, Strahle's pet bird. Monthly boxes are themed whenever possible either by season or holiday.

Squawk Box offers a one-time purchase or monthly subscription plan including once a month, every three months or every six months. Prices range from $24.95 to $60 per month depending on bird size and frequency. Squawk Box is available for purchase at squawkboxes.com .

Media Contact

Deanna Backos

the midnight oil group

P: (626) 319-4310

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Squawk Box