SQUAY Introduces 30 Day Vegan Gluten-Free Reset

Wellness Startup SQUAY Launches Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Autoimmune Friendly Whole Foods Reset Program

MIAMI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUAY , a next-generation wellness brand empowering people to live cleaner and healthier lives, is thrilled to announce a new 30-day whole foods reset that is vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and autoimmune friendly.

The " New You Whole Foods Reset " is a vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and processed food free program with four weeks of meal plans and recipes. Participants also get a food journal, progress journal, smoothie challenge, yoga planner, and detox guide to learn about detoxing the healthy way, toxins, inflammation, and healthy habits.

Vegan and Gluten-Free New You Reset by SQUAY

SQUAY aims to put the power of each person's health back in their hands. With offerings of nutrition and wellness programs along with resources to help people learn about their food, listen to their bodies, and make long-term changes, including cookbooks, meal plans, and lifestyle guides, all of which are toxin-free, vegan, gluten-free, and mostly soy-free and corn-free.

SQUAY is built on the notion that food is medicine and fuel and that our environment dictates who we are and how we feel. Through sustainable lifestyle changes, awareness, and easy-to-use tools, SQUAY is empowering a generation of people who want to control their health and future through simple, natural steps, including those with autoimmune and gut health issues. A generation of people who also care about the future of our planet as SQUAY encourages a toxin-free, environmentally friendly lifestyle.

"SQUAY was born from personal experiences of managing autoimmune issues and a lack of knowledge of how to properly feed myself with natural foods that provide necessary nutrients," says Erin James, Founder of SQUAY. "In my teens, I was told I had rheumatoid arthritis and a mirage of other health issues. After years of living off medication and cortisone shots, I knew there had to be a better way to get healthier for the long-term, rather than quick fixes that were really just destroying my body. That's why I started SQUAY, to empower other people to take their health into their own hands in a more natural way."

Autoimmune diseases represent the third most common cause of chronic illness in the US, and nearly 4% of the world's population is affected by one of more than 80 different autoimmune diseases, the most common of which include type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and scleroderma. What's unique is that everyone's body reacts differently to autoimmune issues. What one person can eat, another may not. And even though not everyone has an autoimmune disease, everyone has some level of inflammation in their body.

The SQUAY way focuses on eating better to feel better. Through resources and education, the SQUAY community can learn about important self-care topics such as getting nutrients and vitamins from natural foods rather than relying solely on medicine or processed foods.

To sign up for the Reset, join the community, or check out other resources, visit www.livesquay.com .

ABOUT SQUAY

SQUAY is a next-generation wellness brand empowering people to live cleaner and healthier lives, including those with autoimmune and gut health issues. SQUAY focuses on a vegan, gluten-free, and toxin-free lifestyle and provides its community with nutrition education, personal development empowerment, and chronic illness support. SQUAY puts the power of your health back in your hands. Through sustainable lifestyle changes, awareness, and easy-to-use tools, SQUAY is empowering a generation of people who want to control their health and future through simple, natural steps while also taking actions for the betterment of the planet, through a toxin-free, environmentally friendly lifestyle. Visit www.livesquay.com to learn more or join the community. And follow SQUAY on Instagram at @ liveSQUAY .

