Squeeze Media Announces Certification Compliance With SOC 2 Type 1 Standards

OREM, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squeeze Media is a fast-growing service provider to Fortune 500 brands nationwide, providing contact center services to increase customer engagement and pipeline development in the mortgage, healthcare and technology industries. Today, Squeeze announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 1 certification. A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 1 certification verifies Squeeze has developed the necessary control objectives and control activities to meet the relevant trust principles, verified through an in-depth audit relevant to security, confidentiality, and availability.

"We are committed to always be responsible handlers of customer data for our clients, which this certification shows." - Uri Cantarero, CTO, Squeeze Media

The team at Digital Defense Security helped develop the security framework and policies over the past year with the Information Security team at Squeeze. Prescient Security conducted the SOC 2 Type 1 audit, evaluated the controls, procedures, and documentation around Squeeze Media's security practices and examined the design suitability and operating effectiveness of said controls, finding them to be more than suitable for Squeeze Media's operations.

"Information security at Squeeze is fundamental to our operations and growth. Security is no longer a 'nice to have.' It has to stand front and center among our guiding principles. We are committed to always be responsible handlers of customer data for our clients, which this certification shows," said Uri Cantarero, CTO for Squeeze Media. "By voluntarily meeting the exacting standards of our chosen framework and industry benchmarks of the AICPA, this compliance underscores that Squeeze has developed a culture dedicated to safeguarding customer data with effective processes and security controls that include strict endpoint management, extensive employee security awareness training, and comprehensive vulnerability management."

Squeeze plans to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 certification by the end of December 2021. The Company is current with the latest Standard Information Gathering (SIG) standards, both operationally and for cloud-based controls. The SOC 2 Type I audit report is available to Squeeze customers and prospects under NDA upon request.

About Squeeze Media

Squeeze Media is a leading provider of integrated business process outsourcing (BPO) services located in the silicon slopes of the Rocky Mountains. Established in 2009, Utah-based Squeeze Media provides Call Center Services and Marketing Solutions to clients in a variety of industries. By leveraging our experience, technology, and innovative business approach, we proactively design solutions and anticipate customer needs, becoming a true business partner. Squeeze is comprised of professional staff with decades of experience in business management, call center operations, marketing automation, lead development, demand generation, inside sales, customer service, and consulting.

As your outsourced partner, we will work to become an extension of your internal teams. Whether you need customer support, lead generation or inside sales, we will treat your brand and your customers with the highest level of care and appreciation.

