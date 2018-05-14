Squeeze.com Launches Price Comparison Website for Reducing Household Bills

Comparison shopping for household bills is difficult and time consuming. Squeeze.com is a free service that offers opportunities for consumers to save up to hundreds each month by providing a platform that curates rates and providers for different industries.

"Squeeze provides ways to save on 70% of the average American's household budget," says Elias Janetis, founder and CEO of Squeeze.com. "We're the first platform to create a one-stop shopping experience for recurring bills with easy-to-access information allowing consumers to finally squeeze back, what took hours, now takes minutes."

The idea came to Janetis, a seasoned entrepreneur, while sitting on an airplane on LaGuardia's tarmac. "It came to me in a vision, I just saw it all—the idea, the name, the problem, and our solution. I knew it was time for me to start something else, and once I did the market research, I realized America needs this."

Consumers can shop different providers in one place, viewing a variety of rates and selecting the one with the most cost savings. The curation of information saves hours for the consumer with Squeeze.com searching and comparing prices.

For more information, visit www.squeeze.com.

About Squeeze.com

Squeeze.com is a personal finance company on a mission to help consumers save money, reduce debt and grow their wealth. And, they are set out to disrupt the personal financial technology space with their innovative new price comparison website.

Media Contact:

Jackie Guzman, Tilson PR

jguzman@tilsonpr.com

561-998-1995

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squeezecom-launches-price-comparison-website-for-reducing-household-bills-300647668.html

SOURCE Squeeze.com

Related Links

http://www.squeeze.com

