Squelch Customer Experience Optimization Solution Receives Stevie American Business People's Choice Award

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Squelch, Inc., provider of a customer experience optimization solution that empowers customer support and success professionals with the knowledge and resources to delight customers, today announced that it won the People's Choice Award for Integration Solution of the Year at the 17th Annual Stevie American Business Awards. The Squelch platform also received the judge's silver award for Integration Solution of the Year, signaling the company's growing success among customer experience (CX) industry leaders and practitioners alike.

"We're thrilled to have CX professionals choose the Squelch software as their favorite from among the many innovative solutions that were identified by Stevie Awards judges as being innovative and effective," said Jayaram Bhat, Squelch CEO and Co-Founder. "Customer experience is increasingly the primary measuring stick potential customers use when evaluating and selecting vendors. Customer-centricity is also crucial to reducing churn, increasing renewals and upsells, and improving overall business success. We're excited to receive this recognition; it's great momentum for Squelch heading into our second year post-launch."

According to Deloitte, 80 percent of companies are convinced they deliver great CX, but only eight percent of their customers agree. While CX is quickly becoming a key business differentiator, customer support and success professionals often lack the tools and information needed to deliver a superior experience. The Squelch solution was created to help front-line agents elevate CX across every customer interaction.

"This year's winners are all true innovators in their space," said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder, The Stevie Awards. "That's especially true of companies who received a People's Choice award; their unique solutions impressed our judges and received the support of individual voters worldwide. I want to congratulate Squelch for its impressive technology and the accolades received."

The Squelch platform solves customer-facing agents' daily challenges by querying multiple, traditionally-disjointed data sets and instantly serving up current, relevant information at the precise moment it's needed. With artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, the software continuously improves its search results as agents input queries to quickly find the information needed to resolve customer issues. The Squelch platform seamlessly connects with most SaaS-based applications including Salesforce, Zendesk, Slack, Box, Confluence, Jira, Exchange, and Google Drive. Within one year of launch, a growing number of leading enterprises have adopted the Squelch solution including Khoros, Arxan Technologies, Thycotic, Instana, Outreach.io, and Effectual.

The Stevie American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 43,000 votes were cast across 51 categories for People's Choice. All winners were honored at a gala banquet at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on June 11.

About Squelch

At Squelch, we focus on optimizing the customer experience through the teams that serve customers after the sale. We believe these agents are the heroes of a company, engaging in key customer interactions where speed, knowledge, and empathy go a long way to defining the customer relationship. By empowering these heroes with the right information at the right time, we help create a foundation of confidence that can be measured in both employee and customer satisfaction.

